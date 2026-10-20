October 20, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

World Boxing U-19 C'ships: Aman Dev seals quarters berth with clinical win

Aman Dev seals quarterfinal berth with clinical win in the men’s quarterfinals in the 50kg category of the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro. Photo credit: BFI

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) India’s Aman Dev came up with yet another clinical performance to beat Pavle Popovic of Serbia to reach the men’s quarterfinals in the 50kg category of the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Aman dominated all three rounds against Popovic to earn a 5:0 verdict and will now face Shalva Beridze of Georgia in the last eight.

Later in the day, Mausam Suhag booked his place in the round of 16 with a 5:0 win over Giuseppe Cavallo of Italy in the men’s 65kg category. He will now face Turkey’s Mehmet Enes Sanli for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Aman and Mausam registered comfortable victories to advance to the pre-quarters of their respective weight categories on Sunday.

Aman dominated all three rounds to earn a unanimous 5:0 verdict against Laszlo Papai of Hungary in the men’s 50kg weight category, while Mausam scored an identical victory over Romans Iljins of Latvia in men’s 65kg.

Meanwhile, Shivam lost to Nikola Bogatinoski of Serbia in the men’s 60kg category by RSC late on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Aditya and Tridev registered contrastive victories in the second round of their respective weight categories to reach the pre-quarterfinals. Aditya defeated USA’s Christian Paez by RSC in the second round after his opponent was given two countdowns each in both the rounds in the men’s 55kg category.

Later in the evening, Tridev earned a 3:2 verdict against Kajetan Bajzert of Poland in the men’s 85kg bout. In the nail-biting clash, the Indian kept his nose ahead by winning all three rounds as three of the five judges gave the rounds to him.

However, Prashant’s challenge in the men’s 70kg category came to an end after he lost 0:5 against Australia’s Luke Nassif.

India are expecting a successful campaign in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships as the next generation of Indian boxers take shape for future editions of the mega events.

--IANS

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