World Boxing U-19 C'ships: Aditya, Tridev advance to pre-quarters

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Aditya and Tridev registered contrastive victories in the second round of their respective weight categories to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Aditya defeated USA’s Christian Paez by RSC in the second round after his opponent was given two countdowns in both rounds in the men’s 55kg category.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Tridev earned a 3:2 verdict against Kajetan Bajzert of Poland in the men’s 85kg bout. In the nail-biting clash, the Indian kept his nose ahead by winning all three rounds as three of the five judges gave the rounds to him.

However, Prashant’s challenge in the men’s 70kg category came to an end after he lost 0:5 against Australia’s Luke Nassif.

Aman Dev and Mausam Suhag registered comfortable victories to advance to the next round of their respective weight categories in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro on Sunday.

Aman dominated all three rounds to earn a unanimous 5:0 verdict against Laszlo Papai of Hungary in the men’s 50kg weight category, while Mausam scored an identical victory over Romans Iljins of Latvia in men’s 65kg.

Later in the day, Aditya will face Christian Paez of the USA in the men’s 55 kg, while Tridev will meet Kajetan Bajzert of Poland in the men’s 85kg bout.

The 2026 World Boxing U19 Championships is being held from October 16 to 27 in Budva, Montenegro. Hosted by World Boxing for boxers under 19 years old, it is the second edition of the World Boxing U19 Championships. Competitions will be held in ten weight categories with sections for men and women.

The inaugural event was held in Colorado, USA, in October and November 2024 and was the first-ever global championship competition hosted by World Boxing.

--IANS

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