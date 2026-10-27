World Boxing U-19 C'ships: Aditya crowned champion in men’s 55kg; Megha bags silver in women’s 80kg (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Aditya was crowned the men’s 55kg champion in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, as India finished with a gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Aditya, the Asian U-19 silver medallist, fought back after narrowly losing the opening round to beat Islam Magomedov of Russia 4:1 in the summit clash on Tuesday.

"I was trailing 3-2 after the first round, but I stepped it up to take the next one 4-1. That’s when the belief hit me that I could win this bout. I’m truly grateful to all the coaches and my teammates here at the World Championships in Montenegro—their support throughout the camp made all the difference,” said Aditya in his first reaction after the victory.

Later, India’s chances of winning the second gold were shattered after Megha Sheokand lost her women’s 80kg final against Ekaterina Frolova of Russia 0:5.

India’s two bronze medals came through Harshika (women’s 65kg) and Prachi Tokas (women’s 80+kg).

Aditya had reached the final in his weight category in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships by defeating Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan in the men’s 55kg semifinals.

Aditya, the Asian U-19 silver medallist, was dominant through the three rounds to bag a 5:0 verdict from the judges and will now face Islam Magomedov of Russia in the gold medal bout.

Megha Sheokand had earlier clinched her spot in the final of the women’s 80kg category with a RSC win over Meerim Chynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals.

Sheokand outclassed Chynybekova of Kyrgyzstan to reach the final of the women’s 80kg category on Sunday. Megha dominated the opening round, and her opponent received the count thrice in the second round before the referee stopped the bout.

Harshika secured the first bronze medal, as a gallant fight against USA’s Lauryn Elmore was not enough, and she ended on the wrong side of the 3:2 verdict in the women’s 65kg semifinals.

Prachi Tokas had bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 80+kg category after losing her semifinal bout. Prachi will come home with a bronze medal after she lost the women’s 80+kg category in the semifinal, 1:4, against Samira Itonieva of Russia.

--IANS

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