'Words can't describe what it feels like to wear the Protea badge again,' says Ismail on WC call

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Shabnim Ismail says wearing the Protea badge again feels like an “honour” after the veteran fast bowler made a stunning return to South Africa’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup nearly three years after announcing her retirement from international cricket.

Emotions came flooding back for the 37-year-old pace icon and South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in both the ODIs and T20Is, who was granted her recall as the Proteas prepare for another shot at lifting their maiden ICC crown after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 and 2024 Women’s T20 World Cups and 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

“I don't think words can actually describe what it feels like to wear the Protea badge again and play for your country and millions of people are actually watching you,” Ismail said.

“I always say it's a huge honour for me to play for the badge. So I'm really happy to be wearing the badge again.”

When Ismail announced his retirement from international cricket in 2023, it seemed the curtain was closing on one of South Africa’s greatest fast-bowling careers. But chats with those close to her and the support of head coach Mandla Mashimbyi eventually persuaded her to come out of retirement.

“He was like, take your time to make the decision. I'm not forcing you to play, but I really need and want you to come back and help us win the World Cup,” Ismail revealed.

“I'm coming back, first of all, because I miss playing cricket. I miss playing at the highest level, and I miss obviously putting on the badge and going out there and performing,” she said.

“I'm a really hard worker. I still am who I am. I never change, and I just want to go out there and obviously do my thing, and then also the most important part is to try to help win the World Cup, playing again for South Africa. I think that will be just the cherry on the top for me.”

Ismail was quick to credit the current South African squad for continuing to grow in her absence despite her return, with experienced stars such as Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Ayabonga Khaka helping the side remain amongst the world’s best. For Ismail, South Africa’s repeated failures in ICC finals are not down to ability but mindset. The Proteas women have reached multiple finals in recent years but have struggled to cross the final hurdle.

“To be honest, I don't actually think the team needs me. I think they've been doing phenomenal... but in saying that, it's nice for me to come back and obviously help win the World Cup,” she said.

Ismail also believes one of her biggest contributions will be helping younger players embrace the occasion and learn from experienced teammates.

“They should be going out there and saying, ‘You know what, I'm playing with the best in the world. So if I can't beat them, let me join them and help us win the World Cup.’”

Ismail doesn’t put the blame for South Africa’s recurring ICC final failures on ability, but on mindset. The Proteas women have played in several finals in recent years but have struggled to get over the final hurdle.

“We've made finals after finals. I think it's just that one element. I don't really think it's a skill. For me, it's more the mental part of knowing that when we get to the final, how are we going to overcome that one last hurdle,” she said.

“So when I do obviously go to this World Cup, we can actually make it right through and actually win the World Cup and come home really happy. That's one thing that will actually give me that boost.”

The veteran fast bowler believes this could finally be South Africa’s moment on the biggest stage. “I have a good feeling that, you know what, we can actually do it this time. And I always say ‘third time lucky.’”

--IANS

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