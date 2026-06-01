June 01, 2026 11:52 PM हिंदी

BJP organisational meet reviews 12 years of Modi govt, expansion plans

Dehradun: BJP National President Nitin Nabin addresses a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs from Uttarakhand on organisational and political matters, in Dehradun on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@NitinNabin)

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers and karyakartas are meeting in the national capital to take stock of achievements over 12 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to discuss future initiatives to broaden the party’s outreach across various sections of society.

The meeting, which began around 2:30 p.m. at the party’s national headquarters under the chairmanship of BJP President Nitin Nabin, is expected to continue till late tonight, according to Lok Sabha MP and party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Briefing the media, Patra observed that people have witnessed the country's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with growth across every sector. Additionally, the BJP, either on its own or in alliance with NDA partners, is running the government in 22 states.

Apart from discussing the Modi government’s 12 years of achievements, organisational expansion, grassroots strengthening, and future initiatives to broaden the party’s outreach across various sections of society are also on the agenda, Patra added.

He stressed that not only has the government achieved significant milestones and established itself successfully in the states, but that the BJP, as an organisation, has also witnessed tremendous growth over the years.

From only two members of Parliament, it has emerged as a major political force through the organisation's continuous expansion, he noted.

The party, he asserted, firmly believes that karyakartas are invaluable and rare assets. The meeting would also discuss in detail all aspects of further strengthening the party and its work at the grassroots level, incorporating suggestions, gathering input from all stakeholders, and consolidating views on various subjects.

Patra shared that “a major transformation” in the BJP’s organisational functioning is expected as part of its ongoing expansion under the leadership of the incumbent party President.

Among deliberations underway are issues such as onboarding more youth into the organisation, further strengthening women’s empowerment, enabling Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to progress further, and creating greater opportunities for professionals to contribute and advance, Patra added.

--IANS

jb/dan

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