NDC delegation begins geo-strategic tour in Nigeria

Abuja, June 1 (IANS) A delegation from the National Defence College, New Delhi, commenced a geo-strategic tour of Nigeria, the High Commission of India in Nigeria stated on Monday.

“The National Defence College, New Delhi delegation, led by Anvita Sinha, IRPS, Senior Directing Staff and comprising 14 senior officers, including international participants from Egypt, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan, commenced its geo-strategic tour of Nigeria (1–5 June 2026) with a courtesy visit to the High Commission,” the High Commission stated on X.

“The High Commissioner Abhishek Singh provided a comprehensive briefing on the growing India–Nigeria partnership and discussed key regional and global developments,” it added.

The delegation is scheduled to interact with senior leadership across Nigeria’s civil and military establishments, the High Commission noted.

The delegation also visited the Ministry of Defence, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The delegation was received by Olaniyi B.O., Director, Joint Services Department, alongside other directors of the Ministry, and was comprehensively briefed on Nigeria’s Defence Policy, its evolution, implementation challenges, and future direction.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on Richard P. Pheelangwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, to discuss emerging areas of collaboration and deepen defence cooperation between the armed forces of India and Nigeria.

Earlier in May, a delegation from the Naval War College, led by Deputy Commandant Commodore AO Obisesan and comprising 31 Directing Staff and Course Participants, visited the High Commission of India in Abuja and met with the High Commissioner ahead of their International Study Tour to India.

The High Commissioner highlighted the longstanding defence cooperation between India and Nigeria and underscored the importance of such exchanges in further deepening bilateral defence ties.

He also emphasised the value of sharing best practices in the maritime domain, including enhanced collaboration in shipbuilding and other areas of mutual interest.

On 8 May, Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation with India during a meeting with High Commissioner Abhishek Singh.

--IANS

ksk/dan