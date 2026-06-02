Anil Kapoor lauds Clint Eastwood’s attitude towards work, life on his birthday: Unforgettable work, timeless characters

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has lauded the approach of veteran Hollywood actor-director Clint Eastwood towards life.

On Monday, Anil Kapoor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note for the veteran actor. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Clint Eastwood. Few people redefine longevity the way you have. Decades of unforgettable work, timeless characters, and an enduring spirit that continues to inspire artists across the world”.

Anil quote tweeted a post from a social media user. The original post read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Clint Eastwood was born on May 31, 1930, and turns 96 this month. One of his most well-known quotes is, ‘Do not let the old man in’. That line became a personal motto about aging, discipline, and refusing to mentally give up. It came from a conversation about staying active, staying curious, and continuing to move forward no matter your age. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and many more ahead”.

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most influential actor-directors, with a career spanning more than seven decades. He first gained international fame through Sergio Leone’s ‘Dollars Trilogy’ westerns and later became a screen icon with the ‘Dirty Harry’ films.

As a director, he built a major body of work that includes acclaimed films such as ‘Unforgiven’, ‘Mystic River’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’, ‘Gran Torino’, ‘American Sniper’, and ‘Juror No. 2’. He has earned four competitive Academy Awards, winning Best Director and Best Picture for both Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, along with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

He has also received Golden Globe Awards, the AFI Life Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts, France’s Legion d'honneur, and numerous lifetime achievement honors. His filmography includes more than 70 acting credits and over 40 directing credits.

--IANS

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