Lao Foreign Minister arrives in India for Joint Commission

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Thongsavan Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao, has arrived in India to co-chair the 10th India–Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday.

“A warm welcome to DPM and FM Thongsavan Phomvihane of Lao PDR on his first visit to India to co-chair the 10th India–Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar,” MEA wrote on X.

“India and Lao PDR are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties. The visit will add momentum to the longstanding partnership between India and Lao and further deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest,” it added.

The Ninth Joint Commission Meeting on Bilateral Cooperation (JCM) between Lao and India was held on 23 November 2018 in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Lao Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane in October 2024. Prime Minister Siphandone thanked PM Modi during the meeting for India’s flood relief assistance provided to the Lao PDR in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

The two leaders noted that the restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, under Indian assistance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), imparts a special dimension to bilateral ties.

The two Prime Ministers also expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the countries in regional and multilateral fora. PM Siphandone reaffirmed India’s role on the international stage.

Following the talks, MoUs/Agreements in the fields of defence, broadcasting, Customs cooperation, and three Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) under the Mekong–Ganga Cooperation were exchanged in the presence of the two leaders.

The QIPs relate to the preservation of the heritage of Lao Ramayan, restoration of Wat Pakea Buddhist temple with murals related to Ramayan, and support for the shadow puppetry theatre on Ramayan in Champasak province. All three QIPs have a Government of India grant assistance of about USD 50,000 each.

--IANS

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