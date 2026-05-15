BRICS Chair's statement demonstrates broad consensus on international, regional issues: Chinese envoy

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on Friday congratulated India for successfully hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He stated that BRICS Chair's statement and outcome document demonstrate broad consensus on international and regional issues, the future development of BRICS and the reform of global governance and the multilateral system.

In a post on X, Xu Feihong stated, "Congratulations to India on successfully hosting the BRICS FMM. In the face of a complex global landscape, BRICS countries engaged in in-depth and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues."

"The Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document demonstrate broad consensus on international and regional issues, the future development of BRICS, as well as reform of global governance and the multilateral system. As incoming Chair, China stands ready to work with all partners to deepen solidarity and cooperation, and looks forward to welcoming colleagues to China next year," he added.

Earlier in the day, India issued a Chair's statement instead of a joint statement at the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, insisting that there were differing views among members with regard to the situation in West Asia and the Middle East.

The high-level gathering was chaired by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and witnessed participation of foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations.

The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation to address humanitarian crisis worldwide and expressed concern at the dwindling of international responses. They strongly condemned all violations of international humanitarian law, including deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the denial or obstruction of humanitarian access and the targeting of humanitarian personnel.

The ministers underlined the need to address accountability for violations of international humanitarian law. They acknowledged international efforts made by BRICS members to promote respect for, adherence to, and effective implementation of International Humanitarian Law.

"There were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region. BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives. Views articulated by them included the need for an early resolution of the current crisis, the value of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding international law, the importance of safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives. The impact of recent developments on the global economic situation was stressed by many members," the statement said.

--IANS

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