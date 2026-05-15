IMPPA to showcase 35 films, television serials at Cannes 2026

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) showcased more than 35 films, television serials, programs, and Entertainment contents of its producer members at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The body inaugurated its stall at the film festival located at Palais-1, Booth No. 21.05. The IMPPA Stall was inaugurated by Mr. Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, in the esteemed presence of renowned filmmaker Mr. Ashutosh Gowariker, Festival Director of IFFI. The stall also witnessed the gracious presence of Dr. M. N. Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of I& B, Government of India, associated with Film Policy initiatives, along with Mr. Prakash Magdum, Managing Director NFDC and Mr. Benoît Ginisty, Managing Director/Director General of the International Federation of Film Producers' Associations (FIAPF).

Representing IMPPA at Cannes 2026 are President (President FFI & Vice President FIAPF) Mr. Abhay Sinha, Sr. Vice President, Ms. Sushama Shiromance, Vice President Shri Atul Patel, Executive Committee Member (FMC General Secretary & Vice President FFI) Shri Nishant Ujjwal and Executive Committee Member Shri Yusuf Shaikh.

The Cannes Film Festival, which is considered to be in the ‘Big Three’ European film festivals, is set to be held from May 12 to May 23. Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s most prestigious and influential film events, held every year in the French Riviera town of Cannes. Established in 1946, the festival celebrates global cinema by showcasing films from renowned directors, emerging filmmakers, and international stars.

The event is best known for its coveted Palme d’Or award, presented to the best film in the main competition section. Over the decades, Cannes has premiered iconic films from directors such as Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Satyajit Ray.

Apart from cinema, the festival is famous for its glamorous red-carpet appearances, luxury fashion moments, and celebrity gatherings. It also plays a major role in the international film business through the Marché du Film, one of the largest film markets in the world, where producers, distributors, and studios negotiate major global deals.

--IANS

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