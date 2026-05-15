Arrests of two Punjab-origin men in Canada sparks concerns over rising extortion networks

Ottawa, May 15 (IANS) The arrest of two Indian nationals of Punjab origin in Canada over a shooting incident linked to an alleged extortion racket targeting the South Asian community in British Columbia comes amid growing concern among law enforcement agencies over gang-driven criminal networks.

According to a report in Khalsa Vox, vulnerable youth on study permits are allegedly being recruited by criminal syndicates for violent acts and intimidation campaigns, warned Canada’s financial intelligence agency, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

The advisory highlighted the involvement of the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs in driving such activities, noting that the Canadian authorities formally designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity in 2024.

“The arrests followed an investigation by the Surrey Police Service into gunfire reported at a residence in Surrey during the early hours of April 22. Officers responding to the scene in the 13400 block of 87A Avenue found evidence of bullets striking both a home and a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident,” the Khalsa Vox report detailed.

“The probe was later transferred to the Extortion Response Team, which tracked down a suspect vehicle and carried out a coordinated raid on a Surrey property. The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team and the Canada Border Services Agency,” it added.

The accused were identified by the police as 22-year-old Damanjeet Singh and 30-year-old Pardaman Singh, both foreign nationals residing in Canada. Authorities said that they face charges of firing a weapon into an occupied place and unlawful possession of restricted firearms.

“Investigators alleged that the accused were connected to a wider pattern of violent intimidation and extortion activities that have increasingly affected members of the South Asian diaspora across Canada. Both suspects remain in custody pending court proceedings scheduled later this month and in early June," the report noted.

Canadian officials suspect more people linked to organised criminal networks may be involved.

Recently, a Khlasa Vox report highlighted that the rising extortion threats faced by Punjabi builders in Canada's Vancouver signalled a clear warning that unchecked organised crime does not remain confined to a suburb or group but spreads across communities, erodes trust, stifles growth, and weakens the nation.

It mentioned that what began as isolated incidents in Surrey City, involving cash demands often communicated via phone calls, social media, or letters, has metastasised into a broader issue.

--IANS

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