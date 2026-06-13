Women's T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India, Pakistan set for high-voltage opener (Preview)

Birmingham, June 13 (IANS) India and Pakistan will launch their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns with a blockbuster Group 1 clash at Edgbaston on Sunday, adding another chapter to one of cricket's most compelling rivalries.

Matches between the two neighbours rarely follow conventional expectations, with pressure and emotion often outweighing rankings and recent form. The atmosphere is expected to be electric at Edgbaston, where Birmingham's sizeable South Asian community has traditionally turned India-Pakistan contests into special occasions.

India enter the tournament carrying the weight of expectation as they continue their pursuit of a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the side boasts a blend of experience and firepower, particularly at the top of the order where Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma can dictate the tempo from the outset.

Pakistan, captained by Fatima Sana, arrive with a youthful squad keen to make an immediate statement. Although India enjoy a superior head-to-head record in T20Is, Pakistan will take confidence from the fact that major tournaments often produce unexpected outcomes.

The contest could hinge on how Pakistan's bowlers fare against India's batting strength. Spin stalwarts Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar will have a crucial role in restricting a batting lineup capable of scoring quickly.

India also possess a balanced bowling attack, with Renuka Singh's swing and Deepti Sharma's consistency likely to be important in English conditions. While India start as favourites, Pakistan will be determined to upset the odds and begin their campaign on a winning note.

When: Sunday, June 14, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Where to watch: The IND vs PAK match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

--IANS

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