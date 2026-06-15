Women’s T20 WC: Would still like to see Radha coming in for Bharti, says Veda Krishnamurthy

Birmingham, June 15 (IANS) Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy said she would prefer Radha Yadav in the side’s playing eleven ahead of Bharti Fulmali, citing the left‑arm spin bowling all-rounder’s versatility and fielding prowess can become key assets in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

At Edgbaston against Pakistan, Bharti was picked ahead of Yastika Bhatia, with Jemimah Rodrigues batting at her usual number three slot. But Bharti couldn’t make a big impact, as she was foxed by flight from Sadia Iqbal and stumped for a three-ball duck.

"I would still like to see Radha Yadav coming in for Bharti Fulmali. The reason is that Radha can be used in different batting positions, anywhere from No. 5 to No. 7. She is extraordinary in the field, always a plus ten asset, and if required, she can contribute with the ball as well.

“When it comes to Renuka Thakur, I would probably look at bringing her in after the South Africa game because her numbers against them are not particularly strong. She has struggled against Laura Wolvaardt in the past.

“But, when you're playing Australia and, if India qualify for the semi finals, potentially England, West Indies or New Zealand, she has excellent numbers against those teams. So, I think she will be more useful for us in the later stages of the tournament. Radha was in my playing XI, but apart from that, I don't see any changes," said Veda on JioStar.

She also hailed the 91-run partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur (36) and vice‑captain Smriti Mandhana (68), saying their calculated approach set the stage for Richa Ghosh’s late blitz of 34 off just 17 balls, as India posted an imposing 170/6.

"Both of them are experienced enough and were quick to understand the situation. What I liked about Smriti's batting at the start was that she assessed the wicket in the first couple of overs and realised there was a bit of slowness in the surface. She waited on the back foot and played under her eyes as much as possible.

“When Harmanpreet came in, they delayed their onslaught until around the ninth over, when they started finding the boundary regularly. They understood the need to build a partnership at that stage, and once they had done that, you could see the sweep shots coming out.

“They also used their feet very effectively against both the spinners and the fast bowlers. That partnership was crucial because it set the base for Richa to come in later and score those quick runs," she added.

--IANS

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