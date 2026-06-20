Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch WI vs SL; know all details

Bristol, June 20 (IANS) Every group-stage match grows in significance as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup progresses, and Sunday's meeting between West Indies and Sri Lanka here at County Ground could shape the complexion of Group 2. Having each recovered from contrasting starts to their campaigns, both teams know another victory would place them firmly in contention for a semi-final berth.

West Indies have once again displayed the qualities expected from one of women's cricket's most consistent tournament performers. Their blend of experienced campaigners and emerging match-winners has produced encouraging results, particularly through the contributions of Shermaine Campbelle, whose unbeaten 90 against New Zealand ranks among the highest individual scores of this year's competition.

Alongside her, Stafanie Taylor continues to underline her enduring value. The former captain added another composed innings against Scotland and remains the most prolific West Indian batter in Women's T20 World Cup history.

If the batting has laid the platform, the bowling has supplied the finishing touches. Aaliyah Alleyne has been exceptional with the ball, claiming seven wickets in just two matches. Her outstanding spell against New Zealand, where she dismantled the batting order with four wickets, has elevated her among the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

Sri Lanka's journey has taken a different route. A defeat to England in Birmingham could have derailed their campaign, but the side responded emphatically by overcoming New Zealand in Southampton to keep their qualification hopes firmly alive.

As always, Chamari Athapaththu remains the player around whom Sri Lanka's ambitions revolve. The long-serving captain has featured in every Women's T20 World Cup since making her international debut and now stands one six away from reaching 100 in T20 internationals—a milestone that would further cement her legacy.

Equally encouraging for Sri Lanka has been the emergence of Nilakshika Silva, whose unbeaten 54 against New Zealand provided the stability and assurance needed in a successful run chase.

While the West Indies are aiming to reinforce their reputation as perennial contenders, Sri Lanka have an opportunity to rewrite history. They have never reached the knockout stage of a Women's T20 World Cup, but another positive result in Bristol would bring that long-standing milestone within reach.

When: Sunday, June 21, 3:00 PM IST

Where: County Ground, Bristol

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya

--IANS

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