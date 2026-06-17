Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch WI vs SCO; know all details

Headingley, June 17 (IANS) Momentum, confidence, and valuable points will all be at stake when West Indies take on Scotland in one of the standout fixtures of the Group B schedule of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Having negotiated their opening assignments successfully, both teams now have the chance to take a significant step towards the knockout phase.

Few players influence a match as consistently as Hayley Matthews. The West Indies captain is expected to shoulder responsibility with both bat and ball, providing the aggressive starts and crucial breakthroughs that have become her trademark. However, the Caribbean side also received a timely reminder that they possess match-winners beyond their skipper after Shemaine Campbelle's outstanding unbeaten 90 powered a dramatic victory over New Zealand.

Scotland have been among the early surprise packages of the tournament. Their commanding display against Ireland reflected the steady progress the side has made over the last few seasons, built around a disciplined bowling attack and a batting unit that rarely loses composure.

Kathryn and Sarah Bryce remain the backbone of the Scottish lineup, while Katherine Fraser and Kirstie Gordon have shown they can apply sustained pressure with the ball. Gordon's decisive spell in the opening game, in particular, underlined Scotland's growing ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

History may favour the West Indies, but reputations will count for little once play begins. Scotland have steadily closed the gap on the established sides, setting up what promises to be one of the most competitive contests in the group.

When: Thursday, June 18, 11:00 PM IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Where to watch: The WI vs SCO match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.

--IANS

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