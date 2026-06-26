Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch West Indies vs Ireland clash, know all details

Bristol, June 26 (IANS) West Indies hold their own semifinal fate as they face already-eliminated Ireland in their final Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the County Ground in Bristol on Saturday.

A win will secure the West Indies a spot in the semifinals after a strong group-stage performance that has resulted in three victories from four matches. Their only loss came against unbeaten hosts England. Hayley Matthews will again be key to the Caribbean team's hopes, having excelled with both bat and ball throughout the tournament.

Shemaine Campbelle has been the West Indies' most reliable batter with 150 runs. Chinelle Henry's unbeaten half-century against England showcased the strength of the middle order. Aaliyah Alleyne and Matthews have taken eight wickets each, while spinners Afy Fletcher and Karishma Ramharack have provided solid control in the middle overs.

On the other hand, Ireland will play for pride after four straight losses dashed their semifinal hopes. Captain Gaby Lewis has led the way with 128 runs, while all-rounder Orla Prendergast has made an impact with 118 runs and five wickets. Aimee Maguire is Ireland's top wicket-taker with four.

The Bristol pitch has benefited both batters and seamers, but teams chasing have won all three World Cup matches played here so far.

When: June 27, Saturday at 7:00 PM IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Where to watch: The West Indies vs Ireland clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

West Indies:

Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

Ireland:

Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

--IANS

hs/