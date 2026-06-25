Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SL vs SCO, know all details

Manchester, June 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka face a must-win encounter against Scotland in their final Group B match of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup at Old Trafford on Friday, with their hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

The qualification picture remains finely balanced despite England already securing top spot and a place in the last four. Sri Lanka, defending champions New Zealand, and the West Indies are all still in contention for the remaining semi-final berth. However, Chamari Athapaththu's side not only need to defeat Scotland but also require West Indies to stumble against Ireland.

Sri Lanka head into the contest with renewed confidence after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Ireland. Their bowlers laid the foundation by restricting the Irish batting line-up before captain Athapaththu produced a magnificent unbeaten century to guide her side home with ease and keep their campaign alive.

Scotland may already be out of the race for the knockout stage, but they have shown enough throughout the tournament to suggest they will not be easy opponents. The team has produced competitive performances despite results not going their way and will be determined to finish its World Cup journey on a positive note.

Players such as captain Kathryn Bryce, Darcey Carter, and spinner Kirstie Gordon have been among Scotland's standout performers and could pose a challenge to Sri Lanka in a high-pressure fixture.

With qualification no longer entirely in their own hands, Sri Lanka's immediate focus will be on securing victory and giving themselves a chance. Anything less will bring their World Cup campaign to an end.

When: Friday, June 26, 11:00 PM IST

Where: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game on their app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, and Chethana Vimukthi

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, and Pippa Sproul

--IANS

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