Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands clash, know all details

Bristol, June 26 (IANS) Aiming for a maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup win, Netherlands face Pakistan in their final Group A game at the Bristol County Ground on Saturday with no hope of reaching the last four.

The Dutch are competing in the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time and though they have succumbed to defeat three times so far they can end on a high, thanks to some inspired performances.

For their part, Pakistan will be looking to avoid going home winless after being routed by India, South Africa and Bangladesh. The team’s failure to handle spin consistently has put immense pressure on captain Fatima Sana, who has put in lonely efforts, first scoring 55 not out when the side was tottering on 50/8, before returning 3/16 against South Africa.

Bristol has been good for batsmen and bowlers so far – with new ball assistance being offered early in the piece before conditions become a little easier later on.

While the more experienced Pakistan team will have an edge over the Dutch, who head into the clash unafraid.

When: Saturday, June 27 at 3:00 PM IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Where to watch: The Netherlands vs Pakistan clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar

Squads:

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

Pakistan Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

--IANS

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