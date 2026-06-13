Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch IND vs PAK, know all details

Birmingham, June 13 (IANS) The spotlight will firmly be on Edgbaston when India and Pakistan face off in their campaign opener of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Few fixtures in international cricket generate as much interest as an India-Pakistan encounter, and both teams will be eager to set the tone for their World Cup campaigns with an early victory.

The Women in Blue arrive with a settled and experienced squad under Harmanpreet Kaur. Their batting unit remains one of the strongest in the tournament, led by the aggressive opening combination of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The pair's ability to dominate the powerplay could place Pakistan under immediate pressure.

The Women in Green, meanwhile, begin a new chapter under captain Fatima Sana. With a young squad looking to establish itself on the global stage, Sunday's contest presents an opportunity to challenge one of the tournament favourites.

The bowling battle could prove decisive. Pakistan's hopes will largely rest on experienced spinners Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar, who must find ways to contain India's deep batting resources on a venue known for rewarding strokeplay. India's bowling attack appears equally well equipped for the conditions. Renuka Singh's movement with the new ball and Deepti Sharma's control through the middle overs provide valuable variety and experience.

Although historical results favour India, rivalry matches often produce unpredictable outcomes. The occasion, the crowd and the pressure of a World Cup opener can create a contest very different from what form books suggest. With both teams desperate to begin their campaigns positively, fans can expect a fiercely contested encounter in Birmingham.

When: Sunday, June 14, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Where to watch: The IND vs PAK match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

--IANS

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