June 26, 2026 4:08 PM हिंदी

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand clash, know all details

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand clash, know all details

London, June 26 (IANS) After securing a place in the semi-finals already, England will look to end their Group B campaign on a high as they clash against reigning champions New Zealand in the final group fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval on Saturday.

The home side has been the most impressive team in the competition, having registered victories in all four of their matches despite the absence of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is recuperating from a calf injury. A victory against the Kiwis would not only guarantee them top spot in the group but also possibly prevent them from an encounter with six-time winners Australia in the semis.

The onus will be on Danni Wyatt-Hodge to provide the impetus at the top order, with the English batter accumulating 193 runs in the competition with a ton and a fifty to her name.

Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight and Alice Capsey have also been consistent with the bat, whilst Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell have ripped through the opposition line-ups. For New Zealand, though, the equation could not be simpler; a win against England and an Irish upset of West Indies earlier in the day is required to stay in contention for their title defence. The responsibility will lie heavily on captain Amelia Kerr, who currently leads the wicket-taking charts with five scalps, whilst Brooke Halliday has been the lone ray of hope with the bat, mustering 122 runs.

When: June 27, Saturday at 11:00 PM IST

Where: The Oval, London

Where to watch: The England vs New Zealand clash will broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

England:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

New Zealand:

Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

--IANS

hs/

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