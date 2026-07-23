July 24, 2026 12:33 AM हिंदी

Gujarat CM chairs late-night rain review; Dy CM heads to flood-hit Valsad

Gujarat CM chairs late-night rain review; Dy CM heads to flood-hit Valsad (Photo: IANS)

Gandhinagar/Valsad, July 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a late-night high-level review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Thursday as heavy rainfall continued to affect parts of the state, with the administration intensifying rescue, relief and monitoring efforts in the worst-hit districts of South Gujarat.

During the review, the Chief Minister received updates on the prevailing weather situation from officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and district Collectors from the affected areas.

IMD officials briefed him on the forecast of widespread rainfall across Gujarat over the coming days.

Patel sought detailed information on the rainfall recorded between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with particular focus on the districts of South Gujarat as well as Dholka in Ahmedabad district, Mahemdabad in Kheda district and Mehsana.

He directed the administration to remain on high alert throughout the night and closely monitor the situation in the event of further rainfall. The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of electricity supply in the affected areas.

Officials informed the meeting that the State Emergency Operations Centre was maintaining constant contact with all districts through its hotline network to ensure continuous monitoring and coordination.

The review was told that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been deployed in South Gujarat, including two in Valsad, one in Navsari and one kept on standby in Surat.

Equipped with boats and rescue equipment, the teams are assisting district authorities in rescue and relief operations.

As a precautionary measure, NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have also been positioned in districts across the Saurashtra region.

According to the state administration, 352 people were rescued in South Gujarat during the day, while more than 22,000 residents in Navsari and Valsad were shifted to safer locations as authorities responded to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Chief Secretary M. K. Das told the meeting that the state administration was fully prepared to deal with the situation and had adequate manpower, machinery and equipment in place for emergency response.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to prioritise cleaning operations, restoration of roads and public health measures once the rainfall subsides and floodwaters recede.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi departed from Navsari for neighbouring Valsad late on Thursday night.

He is scheduled to reach the Valsad Collector's Office at around midnight, where he is expected to immediately chair a review meeting to assess the flood situation and examine the rescue and relief operations being carried out by the district administration.

The late-night reviews by the Chief Minister at the SEOC and the Deputy Chief Minister in Valsad came as the state government stepped up monitoring and response measures amid forecasts of continued heavy rainfall across Gujarat.

--IANS

mys/dan

LATEST NEWS

Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday. Photo credit: @MansukhMandaviya/X

CWG 2026: Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Dr Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

Andrey Rublev surges to dominant win over lucky loser Timofey Skatov, Portugal's Jaime Faria reaches quarterfinal of the Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal, on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Rublev surges to dominant win, Portugal's Faria reaches QFs in Estoril

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

President Murmu discusses major dimensions of bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

President Murmu discusses bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

Nepal's chief justice visits India (Photo: @EONIndia/X)

Nepal's chief justice visits India

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard as CJP supporters gather to stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities, at Parliament Street in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

‘Avoid Jantar Mantar protests’: University of Delhi to students

Indian women's & men's teams continue unbeaten runs with impressive wins in Elite Pools of FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Youth Hockey5s Asian C'ship: Indian women's & men's teams continue unbeaten runs with impressive wins

Gujarat CM chairs late-night rain review; Dy CM heads to flood-hit Valsad (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat CM chairs late-night rain review; Dy CM heads to flood-hit Valsad

Kimberly Rhode wins 27th World Cup gold with women's skeet victory in the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou on Thursday.

ISSF Shooting WC: Rhode wins 27th World Cup gold with women's skeet victory in Hangzhou