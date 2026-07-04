Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch AUS vs England final, know all details

London, July 4 (IANS) Arch-rivals England and Australia are set to battle for ultimate glory in the final of the 2026ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday. The high-stakes encounter marks the fourth time these two cricketing powerhouses will contest the tournament's summit clash, having previously met in the 2012, 2014, and 2018 finals – all won by Australia.

Six-time champions Australia enter the title decider as firm favourites after maintaining a flawless tournament record with six consecutive victories. Led by Sophie Molineux, who took over the captaincy following Alyssa Healy’s retirement in March, Australia entered the final with a commanding eight-wicket win over the West Indies at The Oval.

Australia’s phenomenal squad depth has been their biggest asset, featuring multiple match-winners like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham. Meanwhile, hosts England earned their place in the final after defeating South Africa by 40 runs in their semi-final fixture at The Oval.

The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side are aiming to capture their second T20 World Cup crown, and repeat their historic triumph from the inaugural edition at this very venue back in 2009. Under a revamped coaching setup led by Charlotte Edwards, this refreshed England lineup looks to break a three-year jinx against Australia, who have dominated recent head-to-head encounters with eight successive wins across formats.

Beyond the intense on-field cricketing action, the final of the 10th edition of the tournament will feature a star-studded closing ceremony. Global music icons Rita Ora and Clean Bandit are scheduled to perform at the venue and add entertainment value to the massive sporting spectacle.

When: Sunday, July 5, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Where to watch: The title clash will be shown live on Star Sports Network TV channels and will be live-streamed on JioHotstar website and app.

Squads

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham and Tahlia Wilson (travelling reserve).

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

On-Field: Jacquline Williams & Vrinda Rathi. Third Umpire: Kim Cotton. Fourth Umpire: Nimali Perera. Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

--IANS

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