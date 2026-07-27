When Jennifer Lawrence spoke about POTUS Trump’s angry tirade against Robert Pattinson

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence once spoke about US President Donald Trump’ rant against actor Robert Pattinson’s break up. The actor dated actress Kristen Stewart for close to 5 years. However, the two decided to part ways mutually in 2013.

An old clip of Jennifer Lawrence from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress detailing what followed after Robert’s break-up from Kristen Stewart.

In the video, the show host asked her about the similarity that she shares with Robert Pattinson. In the video, he asked, “I just wondered, you know, you and Robert Pattinson, in an odd way, you share this kind of almost unique experience where you both found enormous early fame in big franchise movies, him and Twilight, you and Younger Games. And I wondered, did that bond you in any way, or was that kind of a, oh, that's a thing that happened back then?”

Responding to the same, the actress said, “He was like, it was like three days after the photos came out, with her, with, you know, whatever. Three days. Young people make mistakes. And Donald Trump was like, he better leave her! You can do better than her! Like, a huge rant”.

--IANS

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