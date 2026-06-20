Women’s T20 WC: West Indies seek to tighten semi-final grip as Sri Lanka chase historic breakthrough (Preview)

Bristol, June 20 (IANS) The race for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals gathers pace as West Indies and Sri Lanka square off at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, a venue staging its first Women's World Cup fixture in nearly a decade. With both teams already registering victories during the group stage, another two points could prove invaluable in shaping the battle for the last four.

West Indies enter the contest carrying the weight of expectation that comes with a proven record on the global stage. The Caribbean side has reached the semi-finals or better in six of its previous nine Women's T20 World Cup campaigns and once again looks equipped to challenge for the title.

Much of that confidence stems from a batting unit that has found form early in the tournament. Shermaine Campbelle has emerged as one of the standout performers after producing a magnificent unbeaten 90 against defending champions New Zealand, while the experienced Stafanie Taylor reminded everyone of her class with an unbeaten 47 against Scotland. As the leading run-scorer in West Indies Women's T20 World Cup history, Taylor's experience remains central to the side's ambitions.

The bowling attack has also delivered consistently, spearheaded by Aaliyah Alleyne. The right-arm pacer has enjoyed a remarkable tournament, already collecting seven wickets, including a match-winning four-wicket haul against New Zealand. Her ability to strike with the new ball and at the death has made her one of the competition's most dangerous bowlers.

Sri Lanka, however, arrived with growing belief after bouncing back impressively from an opening defeat to hosts England. Their five-wicket victory over New Zealand not only reignited their campaign but also demonstrated a resilience that has often eluded them at previous global tournaments.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu remains the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's challenge. One of the most accomplished cricketers the country has produced, the veteran opener is on the verge of another personal landmark, requiring just one six to become only the second Sri Lankan woman to reach 100 international T20 maximums.

Support has arrived from Nilakshika Silva, whose composed unbeaten half-century against New Zealand showcased the depth beginning to develop in Sri Lanka's batting order.

History, though, still looms large. Sri Lanka has never advanced beyond the group stage of a Women's T20 World Cup. Victory in Bristol would not secure qualification outright, but it would significantly strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time while dealing a major blow to one of the tournament's traditional heavyweights.

When: Sunday, June 21, 3:00 PM IST

Where: County Ground, Bristol

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya

--IANS

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