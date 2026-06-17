Women’s T20 WC: West Indies, Scotland target early control in Group B (Preview)

Headingley, June 17 (IANS) An opportunity to seize control of Group B awaits West Indies and Scotland as the two unbeaten sides meet in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup contest that could have a major bearing on the race for the semi-finals. With both teams beginning their campaigns on a winning note, another victory would significantly strengthen their position before the business end of the group stage.

West Indies arrive with renewed confidence after edging past New Zealand in a thrilling chase. Shemaine Campbelle was the architect of that success, producing a composed unbeaten 90 under pressure to steer her side home off the final delivery. While Campbelle grabbed the spotlight, the influence of captain Hayley Matthews continues to define the Caribbean outfit. Whether it is providing rapid starts with the bat or making breakthroughs with the ball, Matthews remains the player Scotland must contain.

The experienced Stafanie Taylor adds stability to the batting order, but West Indies will expect greater contributions from the middle order if they are to sustain another high-scoring effort.

Scotland, meanwhile, have carried their growing confidence onto the global stage. Their convincing victory over Ireland showcased a disciplined all-round performance, with spinner Kirstie Gordon dismantling the middle order to secure one of the most significant results in the team's history.

The Bryce sisters once again demonstrated why they are central to Scotland's ambitions, combining patience with smart shot selection, while Katherine Fraser has quietly become a reliable wicket-taking option.

Although previous meetings have largely favoured West Indies, Scotland have developed into a far more competitive side in recent years. With both teams carrying momentum into the fixture, another closely fought contest appears firmly on the cards.

When: Thursday, June 18, 11:00 PM IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Where to watch: The WI vs SCO match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.

--IANS

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