Women's T20 WC: 'We were short of 15 to 20 runs,' says Sultana after defeat to India

Manchester, June 25 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana felt her side left at least 15 to 20 runs on the field and failed to capitalise on crucial chances during India's chase as Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket defeat in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

After posting 136/8 in 20 overs, Bangladesh managed to create a few opportunities during India's chase but were unable to convert them into wickets, allowing the hosts to comfortably reach the target with 19 balls to spare.

Reflecting on the defeat, Nigar pointed to missed opportunities in the field as one of the biggest reasons behind the result.

"See, we have created a lot of chances in the middle, especially in the bowling, so we couldn't grab them. So they take this game away from us. And I think the way we actually bowled in the last game, we couldn't bowl," Nigar said after the match.

Bangladesh's total was built around contributions from Nigar herself and opener Juairiya Ferdous. After losing Dilara Akter early, Ferdous struck 33 while Sobhana Mostary added 22 during a 51-run partnership for the second wicket. Nigar then provided momentum in the middle overs with an attacking 32 off 24 balls that included four boundaries.

However, the captain felt her side failed to maximise a promising position and ultimately finished below a competitive total.

"We were short of 15 to 20 runs. And we had a good start in the power play, but we couldn't carry on in the middle and the last few overs of the innings. I think what we should accelerate at that time, so we couldn't capitalise ourselves," she said.

Bangladesh appeared to be in the contest when India lost a few wickets in the middle overs. Shafali Verma had already done most of the damage with a 34-ball 53, but Bangladesh bowlers managed to remove Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, and later Jemimah Rodrigues.

Nigar revealed that the team's message during that phase was to remain calm and believe the game could still turn in their favour.

"We are talking about anything can happen anytime. So just be positive and try to bowl in the right areas, and try to be calm. If it is the opportunity to come, you have to grab it. So somehow I think we lost the momentum and they played really well," she said.

While Bangladesh were unable to register a victory, the skipper took pride in the progress her side has shown during its first major tour of England. Several young players have impressed during the campaign, something Nigar believes is a positive sign for the future.

"See, it's not about success every time. I think the way this whole unit is actually growing day by day, and a lot of young players come up each and every game individually. So it is a kind of success for me, but still, we are here to win. And we had a massive opportunity to do well here, but I think I'm really proud of the way we actually played," she said.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 136/8 with Juairiya Ferdous scoring 33 and Nigar contributing 32. Radha Yadav led India's bowling effort with figures of 3/28, while Shree Charani claimed two wickets and became the first Indian woman to take 12 wickets in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition.

India then raced towards the target thanks to Shafali's explosive half-century and useful contributions from Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Despite the defeat, Bangladesh still have one more opportunity to end their campaign on a high when they take the field at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Nigar admitted that the prospect of playing at one of cricket's most famous venues is a special occasion for the entire squad.

"I guess this is a good opportunity for us because being there is good for the team. We really wanted to create some good memories there, and we are looking for the last game," she said.

--IANS

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