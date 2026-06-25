Women's T20 WC: 'Very happy the way I batted,' says Shafali after match-winning knock against Bangladesh

Manchester, June 25 (IANS) India opener Shafali Verma said she was pleased with the way she batted against Bangladesh but admitted she would have been happier had she remained unbeaten after producing a match-winning knock in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Shafali was named Player of the Match after smashing 53 off 34 balls, an innings studded with eight boundaries and a six, as India chased down 137 in just 16.5 overs to secure a comfortable five-wicket victory.

The aggressive opener gave India a flying start and helped the side record its highest-ever Powerplay score in Women's T20 World Cup history. Her half-century came off just 29 balls and laid the foundation for an easy chase.

Reflecting on her innings after receiving the Player of the Match award, Shafali expressed satisfaction with her form while also regretting the manner of her dismissal.

"Very happy the way I batted today. But if I am out there, that will make me so happy. But yeah, good confidence today and so happy I can grab some runs," Shafali said after the match.

India entered the chase needing 137 for victory after Bangladesh posted 136/8, and Shafali revealed that the batting group kept its plans simple during the pursuit.

"Nothing much, just backing our batting. Just whatever loose ball will come, we'll just go for the four or maybe six, or otherwise we'll go for one run. So it's just a normal talk, not a different thing," she said.

The opener looked in complete control throughout her stay at the crease, repeatedly finding gaps and punishing loose deliveries. Asked about any specific adjustments she had made to her batting, Shafali said her focus was on keeping things simple and trusting her instincts.

"Well, just try to choose the right ball. Whatever comes in my zone, just go for that. Otherwise, take a single. It's just a very simple thing, but sometimes it's complicated a lot. But I just talked to myself a lot this time, and yeah, it's going good and so happy for that," she explained.

Despite her crucial contribution, Shafali admitted she was disappointed by the way her innings ended. The opener was stumped in the ninth over after briefly losing awareness of her position outside the crease.

"Of course, sad. The way I got out, as I said earlier, if I am not out, that will be happier for me," she said.

Apart from her batting exploits, Shafali has also been used as a bowling option during the tournament. Speaking about the additional responsibility, she credited captain Harmanpreet Kaur for backing her whenever she is handed the ball.

"Well, of course, in the nets, I used to bowl with the new ball and with the old ball. Sometimes I laugh a lot, but in the end, whatever team needs, I'm there for that. And thanks to Harman, she always gives me a lot of confidence when I bowl, and gives me a very good field set. So just thanks to her," Shafali said.

Earlier in the match, India produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Bangladesh to 136/8. Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 32 while opener Juairiya Ferdous made 33. Radha Yadav led the bowling effort with figures of 3/28, while Shree Charani picked up two wickets and became the first Indian woman to take 12 wickets in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.

India then made light work of the chase, thanks largely to Shafali's explosive innings, with useful contributions from Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues helping the team cross the finish line comfortably.

--IANS

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