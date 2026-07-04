Women’s T20 WC: Unbeaten heavyweights Australia and England clash for ultimate glory at Lord's

London, July 4 (IANS) Arch-rivals Australia and England will lock horns in a clash of unbeaten teams when cricket's most celebrated rivalry takes centrestage in the final of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The title clash has all the ingredients to deliver a blockbuster finale and decide the winner of the 12-team tournament. Six-time champions Australia are gunning for their seventh title and standing on the cusp of a milestone 150th women’s T20I victory.

They have historically dominated England in global tournament finals, emerging victorious in all three of their previous T20 World Cup final encounters in 2012, 2014, and 2018. Australia have won six of their last eight T20Is against England, including in their last three consecutive meetings.

But England, the hosts and 2009 winners, will lean on their immaculate record at the 'Home of Cricket'. England boast a perfect four-from-four T20I record at Lord's, a streak that includes their maiden T20 World Cup triumph back in 2009.

Australia's primary concern revolves around the fitness of veteran seam-bowling all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who sustained a quad injury during their semi-final victory over the West Indies. Head coach Shelley Nitschke hinted that the management's tolerance for playing a partially fit Ellyse remains high given what is at stake.

Australia will also rely heavily on leg-spin bowling all-rounder Georgia Wareham, who has been their standout impact player in the tournament with a blistering batting strike rate of 182.22 alongside picking seven crucial wickets.

England look equally formidable following the successful return of skipper Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who smashed a match-winning 75 in the semi-final against South Africa after recovering from a calf issue. Opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge is in roaring form, having amassed 294 runs so far, the most for any player in a single edition of the tournament.

With both in peak form, Sunday's clash promises to be a thrilling tactical battle at a venue where England previously scored 186 against the West Indies and emerged victorious, while Australia pulled off a record run-chase against India here last week.

Squads-

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham and Tahlia Wilson (travelling reserve).

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

--IANS

nr/bc