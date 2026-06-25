Women’s T20 WC: Sri Lanka aim to keep semis hopes alive in must-win clash with Scotland (Preview)

Manchester, June 25 (IANS) An energised Sri Lanka will aim to keep their semifinal hopes alive when they clash with Scotland in their final Group B match of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

While Sri Lanka are in a strict must-win situation, Scotland will aim to sign off on a high from a campaign where they have shown flashes of brilliance despite already being eliminated quickly from the race to knockouts.

The qualification scenario in Group B has intensified after hosts and 2009 champions England became the first team to secure a semifinal berth with eight points. The battle for the solitary remaining spot in the last four stage from this group has boiled down to a three-way tussle between the West Indies, defending champions New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

The 2016 champions, West Indies, currently control their own destiny, as a victory over Ireland in their final game will seal their progression. It means both New Zealand and Sri Lanka must win their respective final fixtures while hoping for a Caribbean defeat to advance to the knockouts.

Sri Lanka enter the contest buoyed by a clinical nine-wicket demolition of Ireland. Their disciplined bowling unit effectively restricted Ireland to 130 before skipper Chamari Athapaththu led from the front with a blistering unbeaten century to anchor the chase in the 16th over.

Scotland, though out of the running for the semifinals, remain a dangerous unit, with Darcey Carter, skipper Kathryn Bryce, and Kirstie Gordon being key figures. Sri Lanka can ill afford any complacency against a gritty Scottish outfit eager to finish their campaign with a memorable victory.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, and Chethana Vimukthi

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, and Pippa Sproul

--IANS

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