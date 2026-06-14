Women’s T20 WC: Smriti’s 68, Richa’s 34 carry India to 170/6 against Pakistan

Birmingham, June 14 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana’s fluent 68 and Richa Ghosh’s late blitz of 34 powered India to 170/6 against Pakistan in their Women’s T20 World Cup clash at Edgbaston on Sunday. On a used pitch, Smriti stabilised India’s innings by hitting 68 off 44 balls laced with nine fours and two sixes, with her lofted shots and precise footwork being the standout aspects.

Richa then tore into the bowling through a blistering 17-ball cameo as the two overs yielded 38 runs. Pakistan had its moments, with Fatima Sana (2-33) and Sadia Iqbal (2-41) striking key blows, but dropped chances proved costly as India capitalised to reach a competitive total and push Pakistan into the pursuit of their highest successful chase in tournament history.

India’s innings began with less fireworks and more setbacks in power-play. Shafali Verma smashed Sadia over long-off for six on the first ball but was on the third ball after edging behind to Muneeba Ali Siddiqui. Smriti steadied the ship through a leaning extra cover drive and swiping off Sadia for two boundaries.

Jemimah Rodrigues never looked settled as after not taking a single off Tasmia Rubab, she went for a cross-bat hoick and was caught by a juggling Natalia Pervaiz at cover. With Harmanpreet Kaur taking time, Smriti’s composure became India’s anchor as she pulled and swept Rameen Shamim for consecutive fours, while straight driving just wide of Fatima for four as India ended the six-over phase at 38/2.

Smriti got a life on 27 when Aliya Riaz dropped her at mid-off on Tasmia’s bowling, while Harmanpreet broke the shackles by sweeping and driving off Nashra Sandhu for two fours. Smriti then danced down the pitch to loft Tasmia for a clean six over long-off before lofting Nashra inside-out over extra cover for another maximum.

Though Smriti was nearly caught short of her ground on a risky second run, she got her fifty in just 34 balls with her signature shot – dancing down the pitch and lofting Rameen for four, before exploiting mid-on’s positioning to smash another lofted boundary. She was given another reprieve on 61 when Saira Jabeen dropped the catch off her lofted shot against Sadia and conceded a six.

After Harmanpreet sliced and steered off Sadia for two boundaries in a 19-run 13th over, Smriti followed up with a stylish inside‑out cover drive off Rameen for four. But she perished on the very next ball – lofting off the toe-end to long-off. After that, India suffered twin blows - Bharti Fulmali was deceived in flight by Sadia and got stumped for a duck, while a struggling Harmanpreet flicked to deep square leg off Fatima.

With Pakistan allowed only three fielders outside the ring due to over-rate penalty, Deepti Sharma broke a 22-ball boundary drought by whipping Tasmia for four, before Richa unleashed her power in spectacular fashion: - carving, slicing, pulling and swivelling to get three fours and a six, as 23 runs came off the over. Richa swept Fatima for four in the last over, before being castled by a slower ball. By then, she had done enough damage to take India to exactly 170.

Brief Scores: India 170/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Fatima Sana 2-33, Sadia Iqbal 2-41) against Pakistan

--IANS

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