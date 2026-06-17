Women's T20 WC: Smriti, Shafali, Charani help India thrash Netherlands by 95 runs (ld)

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma struck commanding half‑centuries before Sree Charani claimed a four-wicket haul to power India to a comprehensive 95‑run victory over the Netherlands in their 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.

Pushed into batting first under overcast skies, Smriti and Shafali cashed in on wayward new‑ball bowling to share a 115‑run stand before Shafali departed for 55 off 38 balls, studded with ten boundaries. Smriti, in imperious touch, top-scored with 74 off 47 balls, her consecutive fifty laced with 11 fours and a six.

The finishing burst came from Richa Ghosh (20 not out) and Deepti Sharma (10 not out), who combined clean hitting with sharp placement to take India to their highest score in the competition’s history. As India hit their first-ever 200-plus total in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history, the Netherlands had their moments but squandered the chances with dropped catches and nervy bowling.

The bowlers, led by Charani’s four-for and Shafali Verma’s 3-20, ensured it was never threatened as they bowled out the Netherlands for 114 in 17.3 overs. With the win, India are now on top of the Group A table, with a net run rate of 3.98, which is 0.10 more than that of Australia.

India will also hope that nothing is too serious with off‑spin all‑rounder Shreyanka Patil, who was stretchered off after twisting her right ankle while fielding off her own bowling. The sight of her being taken off the field on a stretcher was a dampener amid India’s dominant win.

India’s innings began with Shafali opening her bat face late to steer Iris Zwilling for four, before rocking back to cut Heather Siegers through extra cover for another boundary. With the Netherlands struggling with lines, Smriti joined the boundary-hitting act with crisp drives, before Shafali pulled and lofted Isabel van der Woning for three boundaries.

Smriti then lofted Iris over extra cover and punched through the same region to bring up India’s joint‑fastest team fifty in Women’s T20 World Cup history - achieved inside 5.1 overs. Myrthe van den Raad’s nervy debut overcompounded the Netherlands’ woes, as she conceded six wides and India surged to 59/0 by the end of the powerplay.

The momentum only grew from there as a measured Shafali lofted and sliced Isabel for boundaries, before hoicking and sweeping Caroline de Lange to her maiden T20 World Cup fifty off 34 balls in the 11th over. Smriti followed it up with back‑to‑back fifties of her own – this one coming in 36 balls by carving Heather for a six over long‑off after dancing down the ground to hit a boundary.

Even after Shafali’s dismissal for 55, after holing out to long-on off Heather, Jemimah Rodrigues arrived with crisp timing - driving through extra cover and pulling confidently for her boundaries. Smriti showcased her impeccable timing and proper placement of shots while hitting Silver Siegers for four boundaries in the 15th over.

She first advanced down the pitch to carve one over extra cover, then again came out to loft straight back over the bowler’s head. Staying deep in the crease, Smriti then powered a pull square of the wicket before finishing the 18-run over with an emphatic slog-sweep through deep mid‑wicket.

After Smriti brought out a fantastic lofted straight drive off Caroline, Netherlands clawed back – Smriti toe-ended a loft to mid-off, while Jemimah gave an edge behind while trying to play a pre-mediated scoop off Myrthe, and Yastika Bhatia was stumped after being foxed by a googly from the leg-spinner.

Richa lit up the 18th over with a flat six over the bowler’s head and a boundary slapped past sweeper cover, while Harmanpreet Kaur sliced and smashed to get two fours. After Harmanpreet hit to mid-off against Iris, Deepti flicked a full ball over fine leg for six to bring up India’s 200 and pulled the last ball for four, as 19 runs came off the final over.

Defending a massive 209, India had to bide their time for a breakthrough as Heather and Phebe Moleknboer hit six boundaries between themselves. They finally got a breakthrough via Nandni Sharma, who had Heather chipping to extra cover for 21.

Deepti followed up by taking out Phebe, who sliced to mid-off, while Shafali castled Sterre Kalis to leave the Netherlands reeling at 77/3. Skipper Babette de Leede offered resistance with 28, but her stumping off Nandni triggered a collapse.

From 96/4, the Netherlands lost four wickets in the space of 12 balls, as Charani was the chief destroyer, with Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Myrthe van den Raad, and Iris Zwilling all falling to her guile. Shafali returned to add two more scalps as India’s spinners accounted for nine wickets to take the ODI World Cup holders to the top of Group A.

Brief scores:

India 209/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74, Shafali Verma 55; Caroline de Lange 2-32, Heather Siegers 1-31) beat Netherlands 114 all out in 17.3 overs (Babette de Leede 28, Heather Siegers 21; Sree Charani 4-19, Shafali Verma 3-20) by 95 runs

--IANS

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