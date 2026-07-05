Women's T20 WC: Sciver-Brunt's fifty, Kemp's late flourish lift England to 150/4 against Australia in final

London, July 5 (IANS) Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt produced a calm and composed unbeaten half-century, while Freya Kemp played a valuable late innings of 44 not out to help England recover from early setbacks and post a competitive 150/4 in 20 overs against Australia in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bowl, England found it difficult to get going. Kim Garth bowled with excellent control in the opening over, conceding just seven runs and keeping the batters under pressure.

Australia struck early in the second over when youngster Lucy Hamilton made an immediate impact. Amy Jones tried to guide the ball but only managed to edge it to Georgia Voll at short third. Jones departed for six off six deliveries, giving Australia an early breakthrough.

Following the early wicket, captain Sciver-Brunt joined Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the middle and focused on rebuilding the innings. The England skipper rotated the strike well and found the boundary twice in the fifth over to ease some of the pressure.

However, just as the partnership was beginning to settle, Australia struck again. Annabel Sutherland induced a faint edge from Wyatt-Hodge, who was caught after scoring eight runs from nine balls. England were once again pushed on the back foot.

With two wickets down, England finished the powerplay at 39/2 after six overs.

Alice Capsey then joined her captain and began cautiously before shifting gears. She took on Ashleigh Gardner in the ninth over, striking two boundaries and a six to inject momentum into the innings.

The partnership looked promising, but Australia broke through again in the 10th over. Captain Sophie Molineux clean bowled Capsey, who attempted a reverse sweep but completely missed the ball. Capsey made 23 from 20 deliveries, leaving England at 68/3 after 10 overs.

England suffered another setback in the following over when Kim Garth trapped the experienced Heather Knight in front of the stumps. Knight managed just two runs from six balls as Australia tightened their grip on the contest.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Sciver-Brunt remained composed and continued to anchor the innings. She rotated the strike effectively and ensured England did not lose further momentum. At the other end, Freya Kemp played the perfect supporting role before accelerating in the closing overs.

Kemp hit her first boundary in the 13th over and added another at the start of the 16th. She then found the fence once again in the same over as England crossed 100 and reached 105/4 after 15 overs.

Sciver-Brunt also stepped up the scoring rate, striking a boundary off the very first ball of the 16th over against Molineux. She reached her half-century in 45 balls with a single in the 18th over. In the process, she became the first England player to score a fifty in both the semifinal and the final of a Women's T20 World Cup.

The England captain remained unbeaten on 58 from 53 balls, an innings that included five boundaries. Kemp provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 44 off just 28 deliveries, hitting four fours and a six as the pair guided England to 150/4 from their 20 overs.

For Australia, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Annabel Sutherland and captain Sophie Molineux claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores: England 150/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 58*, Freya Kemp 44*, Alice Capsey 23;Lucy Hamilton 1-19, Kim Garth 1-20) against Australia

--IANS

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