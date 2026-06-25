Women's T20 WC: Radha, Renuka back for India as Bangladesh opt to bat

Manchester, June 25 (IANS) Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 23rd match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford on Thursday. India have made two changes in the playing XI as Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur have made a return.

India will look to plug the loopholes and get back to winning ways against the Asian side. While dynamic openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have provided explosive starts, the subsequent batting units haven’t really taken forward that momentum. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Yastika Bhatia have collectively struggled to accelerate and stitch partnerships.

With a formidable Australian challenge looming next, India must eliminate these basic errors and keep themselves in contention for the semi-finals. Currently clinging to the second spot with four points and a healthy net run-rate of 2.511, India cannot afford another slip-up.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh enter the contest brimming with confidence after registering an impressive victory over Pakistan. Thriving on cohesive team efforts rather than individual brilliance, Bangladesh pose a genuine threat to India’s semi-final ambitions. Adding to the tactical complexity, both teams must battle an intense heatwave if they are to give their best on the field.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said, "We wanted to bat first. We want to put a score on the board. This is a really important game for us. We want to give our all for this game. Our batters have been in bad patches, and I hope that they will come back. Bowlers have been doing well. Same team."

While after losing the toss, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "I think it's a good wicket to bat on, but if you spend some time on the wicket, it is a really good. But there is something in it for the bowling group as well. Good pitch to bat and ball. We just have to react. First get the win and see how it goes."

Playing XIs:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter

--IANS

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