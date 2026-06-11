Women’s T20 WC: Pakistan mentor Wahab backs young squad to ‘play fearless cricket’, targets top-four finish

Birmingham, June 11 (IANS) Pakistan women’s team mentor Wahab Riaz said the squad’s recent preparation and youthful energy give him confidence ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, adding that the Fatima Sana-led side are sure to play fearless cricket and are targeting a top-four finish.

The 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be staged in England from June 12 to July 5, is set to be the biggest in the tournament’s history, with the field expanding to 12 teams. The event will feature 33 matches across seven venues, and Pakistan have been drawn in Group 1 alongside six‑time champions Australia, arch‑rivals India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and debutant Netherlands.

“We have worked hard over the past few months, playing a series against Zimbabwe and facing Ireland and the West Indies. This is a young and energetic group that can rise to the occasion at the World Cup.

“You prepare your entire life to play in a World Cup, and it is an opportunity everyone looks forward to. Our focus is on playing a fearless and positive brand of cricket. We need to believe in our hard work, and the results will follow,” Wahab said in a PCB statement on Thursday.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Fatima will lead Pakistan in a second straight T20 World Cup, after having captained the side at the 2024 edition in the UAE. She enters the tournament in red‑hot form after smashing the fastest half‑century in just 15 balls in women’s T20Is during Pakistan’s 3‑0 sweep of Zimbabwe in Karachi last month.

Pakistan’s build‑up to the tournament included away T20Is in South Africa, a home series against Zimbabwe, training camps, and a tri‑series in Ireland featuring the hosts and West Indies from May 28 to June 4. The side also played warm‑up matches in Derby against Sri Lanka on June 6 and Scotland on June 9, which they lost.

“Our group has some of the finest sides in the tournament, and this is a good opportunity for us to start on the right track, with things getting easier as the event progresses. We have a combination of youngsters and senior players, and I am confident that, given the hard work these players have put in, if they play to their potential, they will deliver a top-four finish,” added Wahab.

After opening their campaign against India, Pakistan will stay in Birmingham to meet South Africa on June 17 before travelling to Southampton to face Bangladesh on June 20. They take on Australia at Headingley in Leeds on June 23, with their final group match against the Netherlands scheduled for June 27 in Bristol.

On conditions in England, Wahab said the squad had already taken steps to adapt. “The wickets in the UK are usually green and seaming. We have acclimatised to the conditions through the tri-series in Ireland and the two warm-up matches in Derby.

“A World Cup is a stage where the whole world is watching you. The team has to work hard and believe it can go the distance, and we will give our best with a fighting spirit to perform well in this tournament.”

--IANS

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