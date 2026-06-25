Women’s T20 WC: No one knows how to make a comeback better than us, says Deepti ahead of Bangladesh clash

Manchester, June 25 (IANS) The Indian team knows exactly how to bounce back from adversity and possesses the mental fortitude required for emerging triumphant in high-stakes matches, said off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma ahead of their crucial 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Group A fixture against Bangladesh.

India will face Bangladesh at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here with an aim to keep themselves in contention for the semi-finals, especially after suffering a six-wicket defeat to South Africa on June 21.

“A champion team always looks to make a strong comeback. As a team, we do know how to come back from here and we know the strength of the whole team. We know how to bring in a positive frame of mind in each other, and how to give positive vibes to our people from left to right,” said Deepti in a video posted by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Thursday.

She also stated that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side remains unfazed by setbacks, and are banking on their collective self-belief to deliver under pressure, citing the historic ODI World Cup turnaround – where they went from three consecutive league stage defeats to winning the trophy on home soil.

“When we have determination, we become more mentally strong for big matches. I think how to make a comeback as a team, no one knows it better than us. Like it happened in the last ODI World Cup, we have a lot of trust in each other and that we will make a strong comeback.”

Following a disappointing loss to South Africa, with middle-order batting collapse, lack of plan B in bowling and dropped catches coming under the scanner, India can no longer afford any slip-ups in their quest to enter the semi-finals in their remaining clashes against Bangladesh and Australia, to be played at Lord’s on Sunday.

--IANS

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