Women's T20 WC: 'Nat and Kempy showed how to bat on this wicket,' says Capsey

London, July 5 (IANS) England batter Alice Capsey believes her side's total of 150/4 is a brilliant score in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final against Australia at Lord's, crediting captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp for showing exactly how to bat on a challenging surface.

England recovered well after early setbacks to post 150/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 58 off 53 balls from Sciver-Brunt and a quickfire 44 not out off 28 deliveries from Kemp. The pair stitched together an unbeaten stand to guide the hosts to what Capsey felt was a highly competitive total under the pressure of a World Cup final.

"I think that score of 150 is brilliant. The way Nat and Kempy went about their business there at the end was outstanding. And I think it showed how to play on that pitch. To do that under the high pressure of the final was great," Capsey said after England completed their innings.

Capsey herself contributed 23 off 20 balls after England had slipped to 39/2 in the powerplay. She struck two fours and a six before being clean bowled by Australia captain Sophie Molineux while attempting a reverse sweep.

The right-hander also expressed confidence in England's bowling attack, saying disciplined bowling would be the key to defending the total.

"I think when you bowl good lines and lengths, it was pretty tricky. The bowlers all have their plans and already had their plans for their match-ups. We look forward to watching our bowlers go out there and do their thing today," she said.

Capsey also spoke about the atmosphere at a packed Lord's for the title clash, describing it as a special occasion while insisting England's focus remained on completing the job.

"It's amazing. Just trying to take it all in, I guess. Half of the job is done now, and we're just looking forward to getting out there as a group and putting on hopefully a show for that second half. Then we can really enjoy this Lord's crowd hopefully at the end," she added.

--IANS

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