Women's T20 WC: Mooney's 74 guides Australia to record-equaling 219/6 against Netherlands

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) Beth Mooney produced a brilliant knock of 74 while Ashleigh Gardner smashed a quickfire half-century as Australia equalled the highest total in Women’s T20 World Cup history, posting 219/6 against the Netherlands in their Group stage clash at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Australia got off to a positive start through openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll. The pair collected boundaries early and raced to 11 runs in the opening over. Although Heather Siegers kept things relatively tight from the other end, Mooney quickly took control of the innings, striking three consecutive boundaries against Isabel Woning to help Australia reach 28 without loss after three overs.

The Netherlands finally found a breakthrough in the fifth over when Iris Zwilling dismissed Voll for 17 off just nine deliveries. Voll’s entertaining cameo included four boundaries. The Dutch side struck again soon after as Ellyse Perry fell cheaply for just one run, caught at deep mid-wicket while attempting an attacking shot.

Despite losing two wickets in quick succession, Australia finished the powerplay strongly on 61/2. Returning to the playing XI, Ashleigh Gardner looked in excellent touch from the outset and immediately put pressure on the Netherlands bowlers with a series of attacking strokes.

Gardner continued her aggressive approach, finding boundaries regularly and clearing the ropes as well. She also received a major lifeline when she was dropped shortly after hitting a six in the eighth over. The missed opportunity proved costly for the Dutch side as Gardner made full use of the chance.

At the other end, Mooney anchored the innings perfectly while maintaining an impressive scoring rate. She struck back-to-back boundaries in the 10th over to bring up her half-century from just 30 balls. With Gardner providing explosive support, Australia steadily increased the pressure on the Netherlands attack.

The partnership reached its peak during the 14th over. Gardner completed her fifty from only 28 deliveries after hitting consecutive boundaries, while Mooney followed with a six and a four in the same over as Australia collected 21 runs from it.

Mooney’s outstanding innings came to an unusual end when she retired hurt after the 14th over. By then, she had scored 74 runs from just 42 balls, including nine fours and one six, and had laid the foundation for a huge total.

Soon after Mooney left the field, the Netherlands managed to break the dangerous partnership. Caroline de Lange dismissed Gardner, who was caught at deep mid-wicket after scoring a superb 58 from 32 balls. Her innings featured eight boundaries and one six.

With both set batters gone, Georgia Wareham ensured Australia’s momentum did not slow down. The all-rounder played a fearless innings, attacking from the moment she arrived at the crease. She struck boundaries all around the ground and punished anything loose from the Dutch bowlers.

Nicola Carey struggled to get going and was dismissed for seven runs, but Wareham kept the scoring rate high. She hit three fours in the space of six deliveries and looked set for a half-century before falling for 41 off only 18 balls in the 19th over. Her entertaining knock contained eight boundaries. Annabel Sutherland then provided the finishing touches with a brisk 11 off six balls as Australia closed on 219/6 from their 20 overs.

The total was Australia’s highest-ever score in Women’s T20 World Cup history and also matched the tournament record set by England earlier in the competition against Sri Lanka.

For the Netherlands, Iris Zwilling was the standout bowler with figures of three wickets, while Caroline de Lange claimed two wickets. However, the Dutch attack struggled to contain Australia’s powerful batting line-up, which dominated for most of the innings.

Brief scores:

Australia 219/6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 58, Georgia Wareham 41; Iris Zwilling 3-52, Caroline de Lange 2-39) against the Netherlands.

--IANS

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