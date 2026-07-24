Anupam Kher: There were days when my premature balding bothered me

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared photographs from his maiden portfolio shot after arriving in Mumbai in 1981 and went on share that there were days when his premature balding made him feel insecure, but faith in his craft kept him going despite the challenges.

Anupam shared two pictures from his younger days on social media and revealed that he arrived in Mumbai with a “suitcase full of dreams”.

“These are photographs from the very first portfolio I shot after arriving in Mumbai in 1981. I was 25 years old. A young man from Shimla with a suitcase full of dreams and a heart full of belief. The city was enormous. It could make you feel like a tiny drop in a vast ocean,” Anupam wrote as the caption.

He added: “Every face looked more confident, every street seemed to be moving faster than my dreams. There were days when my premature balding bothered me. I wondered if people would see my hair before they saw my talent. But then I would remind myself of one thing… I knew my craft.”

The veteran star credits his National School of Drama for giving him confidence.

“Life had given me hunger. And hunger, when it is backed by hard work, becomes a powerful force. People often ask me, “Did you know you would make it?” No. I didn’t know. But I knew I would never stop trying. Dreams are strange. They don’t come true because you merely wish for them.”

“They come true because you wake up every morning, work on them relentlessly, survive rejection, silence your fears, and keep showing up. If you truly believe in your dream, your dream slowly begins to believe in you,” said the star.

He concluded: Looking at these photographs today, I don’t see a struggling actor. I see a young man who refused to negotiate with his dreams. And for that 25-year-old boy, I have only one thing to say… ‘Thank you for not giving up.’”

--IANS

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