Women's T20 WC: Mooney, Gardner shine as Australia beat Netherlands by 98 runs

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner starred with the bat before Kim Garth led a disciplined bowling performance as Australia defeated the Netherlands by 98 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

After posting a record-equalling 219/6 in their 20 overs, Australia restricted the Netherlands to 121/3 to register their third victory of the tournament and strengthen their position in the competition.

Chasing a daunting target of 220, the Netherlands needed a strong start, but Australia's bowlers ensured that never happened. Tournament debutant Lucy Hamilton began with a tidy opening over, conceding just two runs and immediately creating pressure on the Dutch batters.

The pressure paid off in the very next over when Kim Garth struck with her second delivery. Phebe Molkenboer edged behind as the Netherlands suffered an early setback in the huge chase.

Heather Siegers attempted to counterattack and struck a boundary in the third over, but Australia's disciplined bowling did not allow her to settle. Garth struck again soon after, trapping Siegers in front of the stumps for nine off 15 balls to leave the Netherlands struggling at 16/2.

With two wickets down early, captain Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis focused on rebuilding the innings. The pair adopted a cautious approach and concentrated on rotating the strike rather than taking risks. Their partnership helped the Netherlands reach 28/2 at the end of the Power-play.

As the innings progressed, De Leede tried to increase the scoring rate with a few boundaries, but Australia's bowlers maintained tight lines and lengths. The required run rate continued to climb, making the task increasingly difficult for the Dutch side.

Kalis supported her captain well and found boundaries at regular intervals. However, Australia kept the pressure on by denying easy scoring opportunities, forcing the batters to work hard for every run.

The partnership steadily grew and ensured the Netherlands avoided a batting collapse. The team crossed the 100-run mark in the 16th over, but by then the chase was effectively out of reach, with more than 100 runs still required from the final four overs.

De Leede brought up her half-century in the 18th over, reaching the milestone from 47 deliveries. The Netherlands captain played a composed and responsible innings, remaining unbeaten on 56. Her knock included five boundaries.

Kalis also made a valuable contribution and looked set to finish the innings unbeaten alongside her captain. However, Australia finally broke the 96-run stand in the final over when Annabel Sutherland produced an excellent delivery to bowl Kalis for 44 off 43 balls. Her innings included five fours and a six.

The Netherlands eventually finished on 121/3, well short of the target, as Australia completed a comfortable 98-run victory.

Earlier, Australia's batters had produced a dominant display after being sent in to bat.

Openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll gave the six-time champions a flying start, putting pressure on the Netherlands attack from the opening overs. Although Iris Zwilling removed Voll for 17 and Ellyse Perry departed cheaply for one, Australia continued to score at a rapid pace.

Mooney anchored the innings brilliantly and combined with returning all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner in a match-defining partnership. The duo attacked the Dutch bowlers from both ends, keeping the scoreboard moving throughout the middle overs.

Mooney reached her half-century from just 30 balls and eventually retired hurt after scoring a superb 74 off 42 deliveries, an innings that included nine fours and a six.

Gardner was equally impressive on her return to the side, smashing 58 off only 32 balls with eight fours and one six. The pair's aggressive batting laid the foundation for a massive total.

After their departures, Georgia Wareham continued the assault with a blistering 41 from just 18 balls, striking eight boundaries. Annabel Sutherland then added 11 off six deliveries to provide the finishing touches.

Australia finished on 219/6, equalling England's Women's T20 World Cup record score set earlier in the tournament against Sri Lanka and registering their highest-ever total in the competition.

For the Netherlands, Iris Zwilling was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Caroline de Lange claimed two. However, Australia's powerful batting line-up proved too strong on the day.

Kim Garth was the standout performer with the ball for Australia, taking two crucial early wickets, while Sutherland picked up one wicket as the defending champions completed an emphatic all-round performance.

Brief scores:

Australia 219/6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 58, Georgia Wareham 41; Iris Zwilling 3-52, Caroline de Lange 2-39) beat Netherlands 121/3 in 20 overs (Babette de Leede 56*, Sterre Kalis 44; Kim Garth 2-20, Annabel Sutherland 1-23) by 98 runs.

--IANS

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