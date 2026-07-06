Women's T20 WC: Mooney, Charani, and Wyatt-Hodge feature in ICC Team of the Tournament

Dubai, July 6 (IANS) Australia's dominant march to a record-extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title was reflected in the ICC's Team of the Tournament, with champions Australia contributing five players to the star-studded XI, while England, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Ireland, and Sri Lanka also earned representation after an action-packed tournament.

Fresh from Sunday's seven-wicket final win over England at Lord's, dominant winners Australia make up the bulk of the XI, including Player of the Tournament Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, captain Sophie Molineux, and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge finished top of the run-scoring charts for the tournament. Wyatt-Hodge enjoyed a memorable tournament with the bat as she compiled 302 runs from seven games at 60.40 and a strike-rate of 149.50.

The England opener hit an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka and followed it up with two more half-centuries, becoming the first batter to register more than 300 runs in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition.

Australian wicket-keeper-batter Beth Mooney once again delivered on the big stage with 238 runs at an average of 47.60. Her unbeaten 61 in the semi-final win against the West Indies and a match-winning 64 in the final victory over England saw her claim both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards, while she was equally impressive with the gloves, collecting five catches.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt proved she can still mix it with the best despite missing part of the tournament through injury, accumulating 227 runs from just four games at a mind-blowing average of 113.50. Her 75 in the semi-final helped rescue England from 23/3 before she scored an unbeaten 58 in the final.

Veteran Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry continued to demonstrate why she is considered one of the greatest players of all time, scoring 198 runs and taking four wickets, including an unbeaten 56 against India and figures of 2/9 against Pakistan, as she collected an eighth world title across all formats.

Irish all-rounder Orla Prendergast has emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament, notching 181 runs and picking up six wickets, hitting 63 and taking 1/29 against the West Indies as Ireland secured a historic first Women's T20 World Cup victory before hitting 59 and taking 2/26 against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva has impressed at the top of the order and struck 148 runs at a brilliant average of 74. She scored a superb unbeaten 54 to guide her side to an impressive win over defending champions New Zealand.

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp proved again how crucial she is with both bat and ball, scoring 124 runs and taking eight wickets. Her unbeaten 81 against India in the semi-final propelled the Proteas into the semi-finals, while her consistent new-ball spells regularly broke through opposition top orders.

Australian spinner Ash Gardner also earns selection following a scintillating performance, scoring 150 runs at a blazing strike-rate of 170.45 while also taking three wickets. Her unbeaten 53 against India and match-winning contributions with the ball against the West Indies stood out.

Pakistani captain Fatima Sana leads from the front with 11 wickets at an average of 11.27 to go with her 85 runs, including an unbeaten 55 and figures of 3/16 against South Africa in one of the all-round performances of the tournament. Australian skipper Sophie Molineux completes a dream campaign with her side going through the tournament unbeaten, and she captains the team after taking 11 wickets at an economical rate of 6.75. She joins a list of Australians to have captained their country to Women's T20 World Cup glory.

India spinner Sree Charani finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets from five games, setting a new Indian record for the most wickets in a Women's T20 World Cup edition (14) - the previous record was held by Poonam Yadav, who took 10 wickets in the 2018 tournament.

Scotland opener Darcey Carter is the 12th player after her 208 runs at 52.4, including an unbeaten 72 against New Zealand and 59 against the West Indies, emerging as one of the stars of the first-ever 12-team Women's T20 World Cup.

--IANS

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