Women's T20 WC: Mandhana, Perry among Player of the Tournament nominees

Dubai, July 5 (IANS) Australia's Ellyse Perry, England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, India's Smriti Mandhana, and South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp have been shortlisted for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament award after standout campaigns across the competition.

The four nominees have been instrumental in their respective teams' fortunes, with finalists Australia and England accounting for two of the contenders, while Mandhana and Kapp earned recognition despite their sides falling short of the title clash.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Perry has enjoyed another stellar ICC event, scoring 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and claiming four wickets at 7.50. The veteran all-rounder collected three Player of the Match awards during Australia's unbeaten march to the final, beginning with an all-round display against Bangladesh, where she picked up two wickets before finishing unbeaten on 19.

The 35-year-old followed that with successive half-centuries against Pakistan and India, helping Australia maintain a perfect record and secure a place in Sunday's final.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge heads into the final as the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 294 runs at an impressive average of 73.5. Her campaign began spectacularly with a century against Sri Lanka in the opening match before she added two more half-centuries to power England into the title decider.

Wyatt-Hodge has also provided consistently brisk starts for the hosts, striking at 152.33 throughout the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana (India)

India's Smriti Mandhana is the lone nominee from a side that failed to reach the semi-finals. The left-handed opener scored 205 runs at an average of 41, including back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and the Netherlands to launch India's campaign in style.

Mandhana also contributed a fluent 38 against Australia in a must-win final group-stage fixture, though India eventually fell short of securing a semi-final berth.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Completing the shortlist is South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, whose all-round contributions once again proved invaluable for the Proteas. Kapp scored 124 runs at 31 and claimed eight wickets at an average of 14.37 during South Africa's run to the semi-finals.

Her defining performance came against India, where she claimed two wickets before steering South Africa's chase with an unbeaten 81 to keep her side's knockout hopes alive. The experienced all-rounder also showcased remarkable consistency with the ball, taking at least one wicket in every match except South Africa's group-stage fixture against the Netherlands.

The winner of the Player of the Tournament award will be announced following Sunday's Women's T20 World Cup final between England and Australia at Lord's.

--IANS

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