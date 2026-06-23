Women's T20 WC: Lewis’ fighting fifty helps Ireland post 130/5 against Sri Lanka

Bristol, June 23 (IANS) Captain Gaby Lewis produced a composed and determined innings of 59 runs to rescue Ireland from early trouble and guide them to a competitive 130/5 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in match 20 of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the County Ground on Tuesday.

After being put in to bat, Ireland endured a disastrous start as wickets fell at regular intervals in the opening overs. However, Lewis stood firm amid the collapse and played a captain’s knock, stitching together a crucial partnership with Leah Paul before receiving valuable support from Alice Tector late in the innings.

The innings got off to the worst possible start for Ireland when opener Amy Hunter was run out in the very first over following a mix-up while attempting a quick single with Lewis. The early setback immediately handed the momentum to Sri Lanka.

The pressure increased in the next over when Sugandika Kumari struck with the ball. Orla Prendergast’s struggles continued as she was clean bowled for a six-ball duck, leaving Ireland reeling inside the first two overs.

Rebecca Stokell then attempted to counterattack. Batting at number three, she looked positive from the outset and struck three boundaries across the next two overs. Her aggressive approach briefly eased the pressure on Ireland and helped the scoring rate recover.

Just when Stokell appeared set for a bigger contribution, Sri Lanka struck again. Mithali Ayodhya deceived her with a slower delivery and removed her for 13 off 12 balls, an innings that included three fours.

At 30/3 at the end of the Power-play, Ireland were in serious trouble and desperately needed a partnership. Lewis responded with maturity and patience, joining forces with Leah Paul to stabilise the innings.

The pair avoided unnecessary risks and focused on rotating the strike. Singles and doubles became the foundation of Ireland’s recovery as they slowly rebuilt after the early collapse. Their steady partnership ensured Sri Lanka could not capitalise further on the strong start.

Ireland reached 58/3 at the halfway stage, with Lewis gradually increasing the tempo. The skipper found the boundary a couple of times in the 11th and 12th overs as she moved closer to another half-century.

The important fourth-wicket stand finally came to an end in the 14th over when Nilakshika Silva produced a timely breakthrough. Paul edged a slow, low full toss and departed after a patient 20 off 27 deliveries. Her contribution may not have been flashy, but it played a key role in helping Ireland recover from the early setbacks.

Lewis, however, continued to anchor the innings. Showing excellent temperament, she brought up her second consecutive fifty in just 40 balls with a boundary in the 15th over. The landmark highlighted her ability to absorb pressure and guide the batting unit through a difficult phase.

With Lewis leading from the front, Ireland crossed the 100-run mark in the 16th over. She continued to find the gaps and punish loose deliveries while ensuring the innings maintained momentum heading into the final overs.

Sri Lanka eventually managed to remove the Irish captain in the 19th over when skipper Chamari Athapaththu clean bowled her counterpart. Lewis’ innings of 59 was the backbone of Ireland’s total and included several crucial boundaries during the rebuilding phase.

In the closing overs, Alice Tector provided valuable support with an unbeaten 28 off 31 balls. Her innings featured three boundaries and helped Ireland finish strongly after Lewis’ dismissal.

For Sri Lanka, Mithali Ayodhya, Sugandika Kumari, Nilakshika Silva, and captain Chamari Athapaththu claimed one wicket each, while the bowlers maintained discipline for most of the innings despite Lewis’ resistance.

Brief Scores:

Ireland 130/5 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 59, Alice Tector 28*, Nilakshika Silva 1-12, Mithali Ayodhya 1-18) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

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