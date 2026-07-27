Golf: Diksha Dagar signs off with T-16 finish in Scottish Open

Dundonald Links (Scotland), July 27 (IANS) Diksha Dagar continued her consistent run on the Ladies European Tour (LET) with another strong finish, ending tied-16th at the 2026 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open despite a modest final-round 1-over 73 at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

The two-time LET winner, who had entered the final round in contention for a fifth top-10 finish of the season, closed with rounds of 74-73-70-73 for a total of 2-over 290 in the $2 million event, which was co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

The result was still good enough to lift the Hero-backed Indian to sixth place on the LET Order of Merit heading into the season's final Major, the AIG Women’s Open. India's Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth had earlier missed the cut.

Diksha made an encouraging start on Sunday with birdies on the first and fourth holes, but her momentum was halted by a costly double bogey on the par-4 fifth. She bounced back with another birdie at the seventh to briefly revive hopes of a top-10 finish before bogeys on the eighth and 12th pushed her back. She steadied herself with six consecutive pars to close out the round in 73.

The Scottish Open nevertheless marked another solid week for Diksha, who has enjoyed a consistent season and will now head into the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes with confidence.

At the top of the leaderboard, South Korea's Jenny Shin completed a long-awaited return to the winner's circle, capturing her first Ladies European Tour title and her second LPGA Tour victory.

The 33-year-old produced a wire-to-wire triumph with rounds of 66, 67, 71 and a final-round 75 to finish at 9-under-par, two shots clear of compatriot A Lim Kim.

Shin had started the final day with a commanding five-shot advantage but saw the cushion shrink after three consecutive bogeys early in the round. A crucial seven-foot par save settled her nerves before birdies on the 10th and 12th restored control. Despite late bogeys on the 16th and 18th, she comfortably secured victory, ending a decade-long wait since her previous LPGA title at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

A Lim Kim produced one of the best rounds of the day, a 4-under 68, to finish alone in second place at 7-under.

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn claimed third place at 5-under, while Germany's Esther Henseleit finished fourth at 4-under.

Defending champion Lauren Coughlin shared fifth place with Japan's Miyu Yamashita, while Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen finished seventh at 2-under after a closing 69.

The three available qualifying spots for next week's AIG Women's Open went to Wannasaen, Ecuador's Daniela Darquea and Russia's Nataliya Guseva.

Ireland's Leona Maguire, American Ryann O'Toole and Japan's Erika Hara shared eighth place at 1-under as the LET now moves to Royal Lytham & St Annes for the final Major championship of the year.

--IANS

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