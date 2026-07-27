Iran to be at forefront during discussions with Trump: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, July 27 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump will feature all issues on the table, with Iran at the forefront.

Netanyahu described Trump as his "friend" and said that it is their eighth meeting since the latter was elected as the US President for the second time.

Prior to departing for the US along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli PM said, "In our meeting, we will discuss all the issues on the table, with Iran at the forefront. Our goal is clear: to safeguard Israel's security, strengthen its power, and expand the circle of peace around us. I am embarking on this mission out of a deep commitment to ensure the security, strength, and future of the State of Israel."

Netanyahu said that he will pay his last respects to late US Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as Israel's and his "true friend."

"And I am also setting out for an additional purpose: to pay last respects to our friend, a true friend of mine and of the State of Israel — Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest friends of the State of Israel of all time. And I am certain that in this matter, I also represent you, the citizens of Israel."

Netanyahu's visit to the US comes amid renewed tensions in the West Asia following military exchanges between Tehran and Washington.

On Sunday, Netanyahu held a government meeting in Israel, where he spoke about his upcoming US visit and his telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday night.

During the call, the Israeli PM also discussed the recent deposition of International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan.

"He (Rubio) reiterated to me the US intention to act firmly against this organisation, which endangers justice in the world and also threatens the right of democratic, sovereign states to exercise their sovereignty, and essentially attempts to subjugate their security to the decisions of a corrupt bureaucracy in The Hague. I think this is a very positive development, and I think it is important that we echo this around the world," Netanyahu said.

--IANS

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