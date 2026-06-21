Women’s T20 WC: Kapp’s knock probably one of the best I’ve seen under so much pressure, says Wolvaardt

Manchester, June 21 (IANS) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt hailed Marizanne Kapp’s unbeaten 81 in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup win over India as ‘probably one of the best knocks I’ve seen under so much pressure,’ adding that the six‑wicket triumph at Old Trafford was ‘pretty special’ after last year’s ODI World Cup final defeat.

In a chase of 159, Marizanne, who picked two wickets earlier, struck a career‑best unbeaten 81 off 45 balls to lead her side to victory with five balls to spare. Her 97‑run stand with Tazmin Brits, who hit 40, became decisive in a chase that had looked improbable for the Proteas after a sluggish start in the power-play.

“What a finish. What a game. I think we were very stressed up on the bench there. I think to win from the position that we were in was absolutely incredible, and it’s probably one of the best knocks I’ve seen under so much pressure. And to do it against a side that we lost the final to as well is pretty special,” Laura said at the conclusion of the game.

She went on to hail Marizanne’s qualities as a competitor. “I think she’s probably the biggest big match player that I’ve ever seen. I’m really glad she’s on my team. It seems like whenever there’s something on the line or we’re playing a World Cup, she finds a way to bring out her best cricket.

“Actually, I think she wasn’t actually feeling that great today, but I hope she doesn’t feel great every day if she’s going to play like this. It was absolutely incredible. I think she’s two players in one.

“The way that she bowled was awesome as well. The way that she bowled in the previous game and now to play a knock like this is incredible. She just has that competitive nature, I guess, and it just brings out the best in her.”

On tackling spin after a difficult start to the chase, Laura stated, “Didn’t get off to the best start. I think we would have liked to get ahead of it a bit early. But yeah, I think in a game like this, we actually wanted to get ahead of the rate early because we knew the slow spin would be difficult later.

“It’s a bit too much to do for the back end, but it took something special to get it done, thankfully. But I think we can definitely be a bit better, just even if it’s not there in the power play, just getting off strike.”

She also praised the Proteas bowling effort that restricted India to 158/7. “That was huge. I think after that power play, they got 50‑odd. It looked like they were absolutely flying. I think the way that they started, the first two overs, they pretty much smashed.

“So to be able to come back like that, I think our bowlers in the middle were excellent. The spinners all changed up pretty well. And I think we just didn’t leave the stumps and didn’t give them much to work with.

“And were able to keep their big hitters quiet at the end there, which was pretty big too. So I think if you told us 160, we definitely would have taken it pre‑match. But happy we got over the line.”

On what the win means for South Africa’s campaign, Laura said, “It’s huge. I think if we lost this game, would have been almost out of the competition. So just to be able to stay in it, we’ve got two more big games and a couple of other things could still go wrong. But I think just knowing that we’ve got this one behind us was probably one of the big games leading into this tournament for us.”

--IANS

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