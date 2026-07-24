Ram Kapoor on first thing he wants to do after ‘Lock Upp 2’: 'Make love to my wife'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Television star Ram Kapoor left everyone baffled with his candid response during a conversation with Apoorva Makhija, as he truthfully said that he wants to “make love” to his wife, Gautami Kapoor, after his Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa stint.

It was during breakfast time, when Apoorva asked: “What’s the first thing you want to do when you get out of here?”

To which Ram said: “Make love to my wife. I don’t think I can be more honest than that. I am not saying this for effect but because I am missing that.”

Other housemates such as Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Akanksha Chaudhary were stunned by his response.

Ram met actress Gautami in 2000 on the set of Ghar Ek Mandir. After dating for two years, the couple got married in February 2003. They are parents to two children.

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show. The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Ram made his onscreen debut with the television serial Nyaay in 1999. He took up three more shows Heena, Sangharsh and Kavita.

In 2000, Ram acted in popular family drama Ghar Ek Mandir, He worked with Amir Raza Hussein once again in the play The Fifty Days of War – Kargil which ran for 10 days in New Delhi as a tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War. In 2001, he made a cameo appearance in Mira Nair's film Monsoon Wedding.

His fame skyrocketed with his work in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actor has worked in films such as Dhadkan, Awaz-Dil Se Dil Tak, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Karthik Calling Karthik, Student of the Year, Agent Vinod and Student of the year.

--IANS

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