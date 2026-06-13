Women’s T20 WC: Ireland win toss and elect to bowl against Scotland in Manchester

Manchester, June 13 (IANS) Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland at Emirates Old Trafford in the second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Both sides will have more than just two points on their minds, with the teams seeking a landmark first victory in the tournament's history. The expanded competition offers a fresh opportunity for the two European sides to make their mark on the global stage. While Ireland are returning to the tournament after missing out on the 2024 edition, Scotland are featuring in only their second Women's T20 World Cup.

Despite their previous appearances, neither side has managed to register a win at the event. Ireland remain winless after 16 matches across multiple editions, while Scotland are still searching for their breakthrough victory after four games. Sunday's encounter therefore presents a golden opportunity for one team to end that streak and begin its campaign on a positive note.

Scotland will take confidence from recent history, having won each of the last three meetings between the teams. However, World Cups often bring different pressures and expectations, making past results less significant once play begins.

For Ireland, qualification itself was an important achievement after failing to secure a place in the previous edition. The side arrives with renewed belief and a squad that has gained valuable experience against stronger opposition in recent years. Much of their hopes will rest on the performances of all-rounder Orla Prendergast and a disciplined bowling unit capable of applying pressure throughout an innings. The key challenge will be converting promising spells into a complete performance.

With both teams desperate to break their World Cup duck, the clash promises to be a fiercely contested battle between familiar rivals eager to create history.

Winning the toss, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis said, “It is so great to be back. Hopefully we start with a win. We are going to have a bowl. It is overcast and we will try to make use of the conditions. We are gone for two spinners, we have all facets covered and want to make an impact.”

Meanwhile, Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce said, “We would have probabaly had a bowl. It is a plain surface, bit of rain around and there might be some help for the bowlers. Feeling ready to go.”

Playing XIs:

Ireland: Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire

Scotland: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Kirstie Gordon, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla

--IANS

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