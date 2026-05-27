May 27, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

Vikrant Massey gets emotional about playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Wo mera sab kuch hain

Vikrant Massey gets emotional about playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Wo mera sab kuch hain

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor, Vikrant Massey, is gearing up to play spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the forthcoming drama, "White".

Vikrant recently met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and greeted him with a warm hug, before opening up about what it means to him to play the spiritual leader.

Speaking during a satsang, a visibly emotional Vikrant was heard saying, “Mujhe aapka role bhi karne ka mauka mil gaya… jeevan mein ek aise vyakti ka kirdar nibhane ka mauka mil gaya jo, jaise maine kaha, mere Gurudev hain, mera ghar hain, mere margdarshak hain, mere sab kuch hain… so I’m really grateful. (I got the opportunity to play your role… I got the chance in this life to portray a person who, as I said, is my Gurudev, my home, my guide, my everything… so I’m really grateful.)”

"White" is being made under the direction of Montoo Bassi, with Siddharth Anand backing the project under the banner of Marflix Pictures, along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Peacecraft Pictures.

In October 2024, as part of his preparation for the role, Vikrant met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and has been frequently visiting the Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru ever since. In order to get into the skin of his character, he even participated in the Happiness Programme.

Not just that, the '12th Fail' actor even underwent a physical transformation to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his next, with longer hair and an altered appearance.

The Principal photography of "White" is believed to be presently underway in Colombia.

Over and above this, Vikrant will also be seen in "Talaakhon Mein Ek". Helmed by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the project has Raashii Khanna on board as the leading lady.

His promising lineup further includes "Yaar Jigri".

--IANS

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