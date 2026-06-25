Women's T20 WC: 'Fielding is something we need to improve,' says Harmanpreet after win over Bangladesh

Manchester, June 26 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed satisfaction after her side completed a comfortable five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, but admitted fielding remains a major area of concern ahead of a crucial clash against Australia.

India chased down 137 in 16.5 overs at Old Trafford on Thursday, thanks largely to Shafali Verma's explosive 53 off 34 balls after the bowlers had restricted Bangladesh to 136/8.

The victory kept India's campaign firmly on track and improved their net run rate, something Harmanpreet acknowledged was part of the team's plans going into the game.

"I think it's a good win. We were looking for this, and it's good that we thought we'd finish a bit early, but unfortunately, you know, but still, I think two, three overs were there when we finished the game. So I think that's a plus point for us," Harmanpreet said after the match.

While pleased with the result, the Indian skipper admitted there is still work to be done before the team's next assignment, particularly in the field.

Despite restricting Bangladesh to a manageable total, India dropped several catches during the innings, allowing Bangladesh batters to extend partnerships and score valuable runs. The missed opportunities have become a recurring issue during the tournament, something Harmanpreet wants her side to address quickly.

"I think a lot of things, but I think fielding is something on which we have been working very hard, but unfortunately, today again, we were not very great with the catches, and hopefully, you know, next game is very important, and I think that is the day to show our best cricket," she said.

India's fielding lapses stood out even more because several of the missed chances came from players regarded among the best fielders in the squad. Harmanpreet, however, backed her teammates and stressed the importance of continuing to work hard rather than dwelling on mistakes.

"Well, that's true. They are our best fielders, but sometimes situations like that arise. You can't really control them, but we only talked about it. Keep working hard, keep spending a lot of time on the field, keep catching those balls, so that when we go into the field, we are in a good position.

"But unfortunately, today again, we fumbled so many balls, but I think the next match is a very important match and I'm sure our best will come on that day," she added.

Harmanpreet also shed light on India's approach to team selection throughout the tournament. The skipper said management has remained flexible and picked combinations based on the opposition's strengths and conditions rather than sticking to a fixed playing XI.

"I think when we came here, one thing was very clear in our mind that every game is a different opposition and they have different positives and negatives, and accordingly, we have set our playing XI.

"So we were very open about our playing XI, and we just thought about what the best combination is on that part. We will be well with that," she explained.

India's attention now turns to a blockbuster encounter against Australia on Sunday, a match that could have a major impact on the semifinal race.

Harmanpreet sounded excited by the challenge and described Australia as one of India's favourite opponents. "I think one of our favourite opposition and hopefully our best come on that day," she said.

The India captain also pointed to her team's recent success against Australia in Navi Mumbai as an important moment that has helped build belief within the squad.

"Well, we know that these two tournaments and every game is a must-win, and sometimes when things don't go your way, you have to give your best. And I think that game is very important, and if we win that, I think we will definitely get a lot of confidence from that.

"And I think the last win against them in Navi Mumbai, that has given us a lot of confidence and broken a lot of barriers, and hopefully we'll play our best cricket on that day," Harmanpreet said.

--IANS

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