Women’s T20 WC: Fatima vows Pakistan will improve after ‘really disappointing’ defeat to India

Birmingham, June 14 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana admitted her side’s 64‑run loss to India in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group A game was ‘really disappointing,’ but promised the team would learn quickly and bounce back in the remainder of the tournament.

In the chase of 171, Pakistan were at 52/1 at the end of power-play, but collapsed from 75 for 3 to 106 all out in 17 overs and suffered a 64-run loss to India at Edgbaston. “I think it’s really disappointing (on the batting side). We need to step up in the next matches because we still have a long way to go in the World Cup.

“We were trying to be as positive as possible. Definitely. We won the powerplay in both batting and bowling, but after that we collapsed with the bat. We need to improve our batting so that we can get different results going forward,” Fatima said at the conclusion of the game.

On what went wrong in the field, Fatima pointed to death overs bowling, including conceding 38 runs in the last two overs. “I think we were good until the last 15 overs. After that, we gave away some extra runs. We also had a fielder come inside at one point, which cost us. We’ll try to improve on those things in the next matches.”

“It might have been because of the left‑right combination. But our team is young, and these players are gaining experience in these situations. They’ll understand those moments better in the next matches.”

She acknowledged that two dropped catches of Smriti, who top-scored with 68, proved to be costly. “Obviously, catches win matches. Unfortunately, we dropped catches, especially as senior players. I think we need to improve both our bowling and fielding in the next match, as mistakes in the field can cost the whole match.”

--IANS

nr/